‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Getting 3 New Maps In Season 3

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is set to get bigger and better this Season Three.

On Tuesday, Activision announced its plethora of new contents that are coming to the game in Season Three on April 8. Among the new updates, three new Modern Warfare maps for multiplayer have been revealed.

The maps called Talsik Backlot, Hovec Sawmill and Aniyah Incursion will all be available for free in time for the latest season.

Talisk Backlot, as Activision noted, should be a familiar map to “Call of Duty 4: Modern Wafare” fans. After all, it is a remaster of the said map that features areas that are good for close-quarter battles and long-range sniping battles.

Meanwhile, Hovec Sawmill is a brand new map described as a “three-lane map with a balance of mid to long-range sightlines.”

“A sleepy farming village is under peril, as its main sawmill building has caught fire. Operators will fight within the burning wreckage and around it, visiting the local businesses such as the butchery, the mess hall, and even the beekeeper’s area, which includes a couple of active hives!” Activision described the new locale.

Lastly, Aniyah Incursion is a twist on the Aniyah Palace map. It is described as an enclosed version of the original map, featuring long sightlines and small crawl spaces.

Aside from the maps, a new set of playlists and weapons are also coming when the Season Three updates are rolled out. Moreover, “Call of Duty: Warzone” will be getting a new game mode as part of the new season content.

The addition of three new maps comes just two weeks after “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” brought in a free medium-sized map called Khandor Hideout. As stated in our previous report, the said map offers plenty of tactical challenges for gamers, thanks to its “long sightlines and interior spaces” that allows for a variety of attacks.

It remains to be seen what else is coming to “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” in Season 3. However, the new content is already looking promising and fun, especially as more and more people are leaning on gaming amid the coronavirus crisis.

Modern Warfare is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.