Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2: Release Date news and new Ghost update

THE Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 release date is coming later this month and looks set to include some interesting updates from COD’s older franchises, like Ghosts.
Activision has started to tease the next big Call of Duty Modern Warfare update coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC this month. As many COD fans will already know, MW Season 1 is coming to an end, with developers Infinity Ward providing Double XP for much of its remaining time. And this will be followed by the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2, meaning new modes, maps and Battle Pass. MW is the first COD title chosen to focus on the Battle Pass Microtransactions system, instead of using paid map DLCs.
The new system has proven popular and it’s estimated that Modern Warfare revenue during Q4 2019 was higher than Black Ops 4’s during its launch quarter.
So we can probably expect some big things from Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.
Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has a release date set for February 11, 2020.
That’s a unified launch date, meaning that all COD gamers will get the big update on the same day, including PS4, Xbox One and PC.
No release time has been advanced for Modern Warfare Season 2, but you can probably the big patch to go live by 7pm, GMT.
And due to Activision adopting the Battle Pass Strategy with MW, much of the chunky content will be free to all players.
This means all the new maps and modes are expected to be released to all players, regardless of it they own the Battle Pass.
Any new weapons added as part of the Battle Pass will be available to unlock as part of the free tiers.
As confirmed during Season 1, “As part of the Battle Pass system, you have a select number of items you can earn for free (including two new base weapons, multiple weapon blueprints, COD Points (CP), and other items) simply by playing the game. Or, for ultimate customisation, you can elect to purchase the Battle Pass to get access to unlock up to 100 tiers.”
“The Battle Pass has 100 tiers of content for you to progress through and earn once you’ve purchased it.
“To advance through these tiers, you simply play the game, earn XP, and complete challenges.
“All three actions (playing the game, earning XP, and completing challenges) contribute to your overall Battle Pass XP, and get you closer to the content you’re chasing.”
Content-wise, it appears that there will be content released from older franchises, such as Call of Duty Ghosts.
The return of Ghost has been teased through a short Season 2 trailer, with more hints expected over the coming days.
The same video footage also offered clues that the Rust Map from MW2 could be making a comeback as well.
This hasn’t been confirmed by Activision yet but there seems a good chance that Rust will be one of the new maps featured during Season 2.
There have also been rumours that Season 2 will see a Battle Royale mode released for Modern Warfare.
Black Ops 4 featured such a mode and proved pretty popular with fans of the hit genre.
Nothing of the sort has been announced for MW yet, so its inclusion would prove a surprise move.