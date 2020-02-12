Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2: Release Date news and new Ghost update

Activision has started to tease the next big Call of Duty Modern Warfare update coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC this month. As many COD fans will already know, MW Season 1 is coming to an end, with developers Infinity Ward providing Double XP for much of its remaining time. And this will be followed by the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2, meaning new modes, maps and Battle Pass. MW is the first COD title chosen to focus on the Battle Pass Microtransactions system, instead of using paid map DLCs.

The new system has proven popular and it’s estimated that Modern Warfare revenue during Q4 2019 was higher than Black Ops 4’s during its launch quarter.

So we can probably expect some big things from Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has a release date set for February 11, 2020.

That’s a unified launch date, meaning that all COD gamers will get the big update on the same day, including PS4, Xbox One and PC.

No release time has been advanced for Modern Warfare Season 2, but you can probably the big patch to go live by 7pm, GMT.

And due to Activision adopting the Battle Pass Strategy with MW, much of the chunky content will be free to all players.

This means all the new maps and modes are expected to be released to all players, regardless of it they own the Battle Pass.