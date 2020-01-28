Call of Duty Modern Warfare UPDATE: Corrupted data and COD Special Ops reset latest

Developers Infinity Ward has provided the latest on today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare update error and reset problems with certain stats. The good news is that player COD progression has not been wiped permanently, but the downside is that fans will have to wait for all data to return.

Here’s the latest for Modern Warfare gamers affected by today’s Special Ops Reset, including changes to loadout slots and the error prompt: “A backend fix has already been deployed across all platforms, so you won’t see a download prompt or see anything pop-up on screen to notify you a fix is available.

“Part of today’s update included additional loadout slots. If you created classes in these slots, you’ll see that they have been reset back to default. This will only happen one time. If you didn’t create any additional classes in those slots, you won’t notice anything. This also fixes an issue where clicking on these slots could kick some players back to the multiplayer screen.

“If you were presented with the error prompt and did not click “Yes” and closed the game, your stats are still intact. Feel free to play as usual. If you did click “Yes” – you most likely noticed your stats in the combat record, leaderboards, custom classes, and Operators were reset. Nothing related to your progression was lost, so your rank, XP, Battle Pass progression, weapon progression, unlocks, purchases, etc., are all still intact.

“We’re actively working on a fix for this, but do not have one to deploy tonight. You are still able to play the game as usual, and your progression will still track, but please be aware that once we do have a fix, we may have to roll back your stats to the state they were in prior to today’s update.

: Infinity Ward says they are investigating issues with today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare update. According to console users who have downloaded the new patch, issues arise soon after trying to boot up the game.