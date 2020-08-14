Call of Duty Modern Warfare update: New patch notes before Warzone Season 5 release

THIS week could see the final Call of Duty Modern Warfare updates on PS4, Xbox One and PC before the Season 5 launch on MW and COD Warzone.

The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Playlist update is now available to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And as noted in the official patch notes, there’s been a few changes made to MW multiplayer and COD Warzone. Another one or two smaller patches could be released this week, but it looks like this could be one of the final significant updates before Call of Duty Season 5 arrives in early August. Playlist patch notes can be found below, courtesy of Infinity Ward. Modern Warfare Gunfight (no Blueprints)

Gunfight 3v3 – Knives Only

Deathmatch Domination and Drop Zone

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7 Warzone Removes Plunder Quads

Adds Plunder: Blood Money Trios Season 4 is winding down this week and we will soon see the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 5 across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Activision have been slowly teasing big changes to COD Warzone, which is expected to include a new train crossing the map. And with the Call of Duty Season 5 release date expected to fall on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, this week will likely see the final Season 4 updates. Modern Warfare patches come regularly, and a new playlist update is landing this week. And with it being so close to a new Season and Battle Pass launching, this week’s Call of Duty Warzone patch doesn’t contain much in the way of new content. Developers Infinity Ward could choose to launch some much-needed bug fixes along with refreshing the current lineup of playlists. So there could still be some interesting changes made even a week before Warzone Season 5 kicks off. For now, we know that Modern Warfare and COD Warzone will see the return of a few different modes and playlists variants. Based on prior releases, we would expect the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update to release on Tuesday, July 28, or 24-hours later. This means that one of the final patches for Warzone Season 4 could be available to download at around 6pm BST, on July 28. Some stuff is being saved for the weekend, with Activision deploying a new “triple feed” XP event, to help Call of Duty fans complete their Battle Passes. This means Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass system tier progression for all, as well as the return of Shoot House 24/7, Shipment 24/7, Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone, and Juggernaut Royale Quads in Warzone.

The Modern Warfare Playlists will be going live during the week, while the XP event and Juggernaut mode will be going live this weekend. Meanwhile, it looks like developers Infinity Ward are working on some big map changes for Verdasnk, which will hopefully shake things up a little. The source of the new information regarding Call of Duty Season 5 is streamer NICKMERCS, who revealed some of the first footage for the upcoming update. The short clip also featured a train horn, which strongly suggests that those realigned tracks will be put through their paces soon. A loot train hurtling across the Verdansk map would help spice things up, but that might not be the most significant change coming to the game. More footage from COD Warzone shared by Twitch streamer Tyler’ TeePee’ Polchow this week includes a new map reveal. The footage, which appears to be staged within the Verdansk football stadium, includes a vast explosion going off. And if the hints prove to be correct, this could mean that the Stadium is about to change in some big ways. Depending on what caused the explosion, the area surrounding the Stadium could become a new hazard zone. Another theory is that the Stadium will be opened up by the explosion, which will leave different ways to enter the new area.