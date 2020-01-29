Call of Duty Modern Warfare update today: patch notes news for PS4 and Xbox COD download

A NEW Call of Duty Modern Warfare update has been released, with the full patch notes providing news on what is included in the latest COD download on PS4 and Xbox One.

A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update has been released today for PS4, Xbox One and PC, including detailed patch notes of what has been changed. As mentioned below, Playlist tweaks have been made to the game, as have COD bugfixes. Weapon balance changes have also been made to the M4, MP5 and the M13, while the Crossbow’s ability to shoot down support Helos have been nerfed and now takes five shots to take down a VTOL and six to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner. Playlist patch notes for January 28 Call of Duty Modern Warfare update can be found below, with bugfixes and weapon changes listed at the bottom of the article: Added Deathmatch Domination

Added Gunfight Custom

Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)

Removed Winter Docks

Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter Activision has confirmed that a new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is being released this week on PS4 and Xbox One. It follows a large COD download from last week that caused some severe issues and affected a number of accounts. These problems are being reversed by developers Infinity Ward, but there are still reports coming in from gamers not being able to play Modern Warfare properly.

It’s unclear if the next Call of Duty Modern Warfare update will address these problems or will focus solely on changing the playlist. What we do know is that the new hybrid mode Deathmatch Domination will be going live this week, alongside Shipment 24/7. Playlist changes usually go live on Tuesdays, so there seems a good chance of something popping up later today by 7pm, GMT. However, it should be noted that Infinity Ward may elect to postpone these changes until a big patch is released, as no set release date has been announced for this week’s playlist changes. Here’s the latest message from Activision, which reads: “This week engage in a customized Gunfight, a hybrid of two fan-favourite game modes, and more chaos on Shipment.

“The 2v2 tension-filled battle is changing its tune when it comes to loadouts. Instead of being given a loadout at spawn, players can choose the armaments that they bring into this firefight. “Consider how a stage might fare better with certain weapon types, then craft your best loadout and head into battle. “Deathmatch Domination combines TDM and Domination into an epic mashup that rewards players for getting kills and playing the objective. Capture the flags and take down enemies in your path and both will push your team to victory on the scoreboard. “Focus on staying alive while holding objective areas to maximize your team’s chances of getting the win.” And for those still affected by the problems from last week’s COD download, Infinity Ward has provided an update. This includes a workaround for those on PS4 that have been stuck in a downloading patch loop. “We’ve learned that some PlayStation 4 players are experiencing update loops with the latest update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” the message reads.