Call of Duty Modern Warfare update today: PS4 and Xbox patch notes for COD download

A NEW Call of Duty Modern Warfare update has been released today with full patch notes now confirmed from developers Infinity Ward.
A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is out today and includes a number of playlist changes for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The new COD download is much bigger than expected, with update sizes ranging from 7GB to 11GB, depending on what platform you play on.
As revealed earlier this week by developers Infinity Ward, today’s update includes the new Bazaar map, as well as adding Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7. Activision has also confirmed the release of 3v3 Snipers on Rust, Giant Infection, and Boots on the Ground War – which adds realism rules and removes tanks.
This week's Call of Duty Modern Warfare update has been confirmed and look set to arrive in the next 24-hours on PS4 and Xbox One. While developers Infinity Ward have not revealed the exact release time for the new patch, Playlist updates are usually scheduled for Tuesdays.
And barring any surprise news being shared beforehand, we know what will be included in the next Call of Duty patch.
In a recent blog post, the Activision team revealed its plans for this coming week, and it includes making changes to the current playlists.
This includes the launch of a new Gunfight map, Bazaar and the launch of Infantry Ground War.
Infinity Ward will also give players the chance to rank up faster and unlock more Season Two Ribbon Challenges with an upcoming Double XP weekend.
A message from the development team explains: “We’ve got some 3v3 Snipers on Rust action coming your way, along with Infantry Ground War, a tweak on regular Ground War where there’s no tanks/APCs. We’re also adding a new map, Bazaar, into rotation.”
And below you can find the early patch news shared by Activision on what is being planned this week for COD Modern Warfare:
“Gunfight players rejoice, as a new map is now available. Bazaar takes place in a small corner of Urzkistan and is a multi-level three lane battlefield. Head to a Private Match to get a complete lay of the land or test your skills in public matchmaking and discover how to make the best out of any weapon on Bazaar.
“Get a new Ground War experience in Infantry Ground War. In this mode variant, no tanks will be available on the battlefield, instead your battalion will face-off against your opponents with smaller vehicles and on foot. Advance with your squad and do your best to hold the objectives in Infantry Ground War.
“This weekend Double XP kicks off, starting on February 28 at 10 AM PT until March 2 at 10AM PT. Finish challenges, complete ribbons, or master Trials and earn Double XP for your efforts.”
There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Modern Warfare this month, following the discovery of a new Battle Royale Mode.
Leaks and hints have been shared over the past few weeks that suggest the new mode will be released in early March.
Activision has yet to make any announcements and it’s unclear just when they might launch this massive new content.
Hopes have been raised that something could happen during PAX East this week, although this remains a prediction at this time.
Recent rumours claim that it will be called Call of Duty Warzone and will be available to play as a standalone mode on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
This would lead to COD Warzone being supported even when Modern Warfare is replaced by this year’s annual launch.
But for now, gamers will have to wait and see what is being planned for later in COD Season 2.
WHAT’S NEW:
- New map, Bazaar!
- Added Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7 (“Dirty Old House Boat”)
- 3v3 Snipers on Rust!
- Giant Infection!
- “Boots on the Ground War” (Realism rules. No tanks.)
GENERAL FIXES:
- Fix for a bug where friends who are online in Social Tab were not always appearing at the top of the list
- Various map exploit fixes
- Fix for some players seeing an incorrect Career Level
- More fixes to Regiment tags
- Fix for some players encountering an issue where their mouse stopped working after the last title update
- Fixed a bug in 3v3 Gunfight that allowed players to shoot through the center structure on King while using the AX-50
- Fixed an error that could occur when Hardline was earned in Specialist
- Quality of life backend fixes to help the Regiments and Social menus run smoother
- Fix for a spawn exploit on Vacant
- Fix for White Phosphorous killing all players instantly when in Realism modes
Trials: Fix for the score at the end of “Fire in the Hole” not tallying up properly
Challenges:
- Fixed a bug for the “Kills with Enemy Weapon” Karma challenge not tracking properly
- Fixed Daily Challenges that require you to get an X number of kills with an enemy weapon
- Fix for an objective when completing Golem’s Operator Mission that requested 5 Kills with lethal equipment but was tracking with killstreaks.
- “Alliance” Objective 6: Complete any 4 Co-Op Operations has been fixed
- “Alliance” Objective 2: Requires 50 Juggernaut kills with Otter as your Coalition Operator. This has been fixed
Weapons:
- Fixed a bug where weapons stopped showing level progress 1 level before their max rank, giving the appearance that they are no longer gaining XP
- Striker 45: Fixing range and ADS speed to match the description of the 300mm Poly Barrel
- Model 680: Slight range increase
- Model 680 XRK 30.0 Sport: range increase
- Slight Range decrease and ADS increase to the following:
- Model 680 – XRK 18.0” Liberator
- R9-0 Force TAC Sentry
- Origin 12 Forge TAC Precision
- Under Barrel Shotguns: increased pellet count, reduced rate of fire, increased shell count to 8, tuned autoswap after ammo is complete, range increase
- Crossbow: Increased reload speed
- Fixed a bug where the Akimbo Snakeshot .357s did not register damage for both guns when fired on the same frame
- Reduced recoil to the SA87 12.4 Factory Barrel
- Increased close and mid-range damage for the AK 5.45x39mm round mags
Classic Special Operations: Fix for a graphical bug that could occur on mission “Disinform” while on Xbox
Special Operations: Survival
- Piccadilly: Fix for a bug where helicopters could clip through buildings
- Adjusted Cluster Strike damage towards enemy helicopters
- Fix for a bug where destroying the enemy helicopter/pilot was not awarding money as intended
Special Operations:
- Operation Crosswind: Fix for a bug that could prevent players from using the Cruise Missile while having the Thermite Launcher equipped
- Operation Crosswind: Fixed an issue where the Juggernauts outside the airport might not pursue players after breaking stealth
- Operation Crosswind: Fixed a bug where a player would have infinite ammo and standard weapons if jumping out of the plane with the Juggernaut suit
Call of Duty League:
- When CDL Rules are enabled, the Restrictions warning icon will be displayed next to the buttons that contain CDL banned items, even if they are in sub menus. This should make it easier for players to know what parts of their loadouts need to be replaced in order to follow CDL Rules.
- Domination: Round timer set to 5 minutes (previously 6)
- Search and Destroy: Round timer set to 1 minute 30 seconds (from 2 minutes)
- Restricted Thermite, Throwing Knives, and Killstreaks to CDL playlist
CoD Caster: Reintroduced the Data View feature, allowing KBM Codcasters to view player information by pressing the keybind assigned in the Options menu.
PC: Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability