Call of Duty Modern Warfare update today: PS4 and Xbox patch notes for COD download

A NEW Call of Duty Modern Warfare update has been released today with full patch notes now confirmed from developers Infinity Ward.

A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare update is out today and includes a number of playlist changes for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The new COD download is much bigger than expected, with update sizes ranging from 7GB to 11GB, depending on what platform you play on. As revealed earlier this week by developers Infinity Ward, today’s update includes the new Bazaar map, as well as adding Shoot House to an existing playlist with Shipment and Rust 24/7. Activision has also confirmed the release of 3v3 Snipers on Rust, Giant Infection, and Boots on the Ground War – which adds realism rules and removes tanks. Full Call of Duty patch notes can be found at the bottom of this article. : This week’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare update has been confirmed and look set to arrive in the next 24-hours on PS4 and Xbox One. While developers Infinity Ward have not revealed the exact release time for the new patch, Playlist updates are usually scheduled for Tuesdays. And that would suggest that COD gamers will have a new download waiting for them on February 25, 2020.

And barring any surprise news being shared beforehand, we know what will be included in the next Call of Duty patch. In a recent blog post, the Activision team revealed its plans for this coming week, and it includes making changes to the current playlists. This includes the launch of a new Gunfight map, Bazaar and the launch of Infantry Ground War. Infinity Ward will also give players the chance to rank up faster and unlock more Season Two Ribbon Challenges with an upcoming Double XP weekend. A message from the development team explains: “We’ve got some 3v3 Snipers on Rust action coming your way, along with Infantry Ground War, a tweak on regular Ground War where there’s no tanks/APCs. We’re also adding a new map, Bazaar, into rotation.” And below you can find the early patch news shared by Activision on what is being planned this week for COD Modern Warfare:

“Gunfight players rejoice, as a new map is now available. Bazaar takes place in a small corner of Urzkistan and is a multi-level three lane battlefield. Head to a Private Match to get a complete lay of the land or test your skills in public matchmaking and discover how to make the best out of any weapon on Bazaar. “Get a new Ground War experience in Infantry Ground War. In this mode variant, no tanks will be available on the battlefield, instead your battalion will face-off against your opponents with smaller vehicles and on foot. Advance with your squad and do your best to hold the objectives in Infantry Ground War. “This weekend Double XP kicks off, starting on February 28 at 10 AM PT until March 2 at 10AM PT. Finish challenges, complete ribbons, or master Trials and earn Double XP for your efforts.” There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding Modern Warfare this month, following the discovery of a new Battle Royale Mode.

Leaks and hints have been shared over the past few weeks that suggest the new mode will be released in early March. Activision has yet to make any announcements and it’s unclear just when they might launch this massive new content. Hopes have been raised that something could happen during PAX East this week, although this remains a prediction at this time. Recent rumours claim that it will be called Call of Duty Warzone and will be available to play as a standalone mode on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This would lead to COD Warzone being supported even when Modern Warfare is replaced by this year’s annual launch. But for now, gamers will have to wait and see what is being planned for later in COD Season 2.