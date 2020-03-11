Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone: New Battle Royale news ahead of release date

CALL of Duty Modern Warfare fans could be finding out more about the new Battle Royale Warzone mode very soon.

: New Call of Duty Modern Warfare news this week suggests that we could get some kind of reveal in the coming days. According to trusted leaker Okami, a COD Warzone Battle Royale announcement trailer could be shared by Activision before its March release date, and fans are hoping this will be happening later today, or on Friday, March 6. If nothing appears over the coming hours, it’s more likely that something will be shared on Monday, March 9, 2020. : The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is expected to arrive very soon on PS4 and Xbox One and could include some interesting new features. While Activision has yet to share its plans for Call of Duty Warzone, the new Battle Royale experience could arrive as soon as the week of March 9. The hype has been building for some time now and expectations are only getting higher before the official reveal.

Battle Royale made its official Call of Duty debut in Black Ops 4 with Blackout Mode, which proved popular with fans. The one downside to Blackout was that didn’t provide a hugely different experience to others already available. The Blackout Wingsuit was a nice touch but much remained very similar to other Battle Royale games. But recent leaks suggest that Call of Duty Warzone will offer something to different to what players have experienced in the past. The earliest leaks suggested that Warzone would hold a maximum player count of 200, which is different from Blackout.

A new Ping System has also been reported, although this appears to have been adopted from Apex Legends. But the more interesting leak that has appeared online claims that players who have been downed will get a second chance to rejoin the game. This Gulag mode becomes available when you have been eliminated and allows you to enter a 1vs1 battle with someone else. The victor would get to return to the map, although it’s unclear how this would work when it comes to the different modes which will be available. Other leaks have appeared online tied to the new map, which looks to be much larger than the featured in Blackout. And if Modern Warfare Battle Royale mode is going to have a big map, it’s probably a safe bet that there will also be a lot of vehicles to use across it. There are also rumours that Call of Duty Warzone will be available to play for free, regardless of if you own Modern Warfare.