‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Bans Over 50,000 Cheaters, Implementing Stricter Measures

Activision makes it clear: cheaters have no place in “Call of Duty: Warzone.”

In a move to further prevent cheating in the game and to make a massive statement to their community, Activision has revealed that they have already banned over 50,000 people discovered to cheat or use hacks in Warzone.

The video game publisher highlighted they “take cheating very seriously” and that “maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone” is among their highest priorities.

To further emphasize their point, Activision detailed what they are doing to fend off cheaters and those cheat providers who continue to ruin the beloved new battle royale game. According to the Warzone team, they are working 24/7 to “investigate data and identify potential infractions.”

They also review possible cheats and hacks, which include aimbots and wallhacks which are prevalent in first-person shooter games.

Activision is also set to make changes and improve their in-game system for reporting in order to make it easier and seamless for players to notify them about potential cheating. If a player is found to be cheating based on key data they are looking for, the team will then quickly issue the banhammer.

“Moving forward, we will aim to provide a regular count on the latest number of bans issued, as needed,” Activision said in their announcement.

“Simply put there’s no place for cheating. We recognize that there’s no single solution for combating cheaters, it’s a constant enforcement every day, 24/7. Rest assured, we’re committed to ensuring a fun and fair experience for everyone.”

This announcement comes after a slew of players have expressed their displeasure about the rampant cheating in the game. One particular case worth mentioning was when a player was discovered to have unlimited death using a hack.

On other news, players also recently shared their fury for what they deem as “overpowered” vehicles. A lot of players have since called out Activision to make changes to the in-game feature, but it remains unknown if they have already taken action to resolve the issue.

While it remains to be seen if the moves Activision is taking will eradicate cheaters, it is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Making the announcement should also help ease the players’ worries away, thereby rebuilding trust with the game and its developers.