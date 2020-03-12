Call of Duty Warzone download WARNING as Modern Warfare update time arrives

ACTIVISION has provided an early warning regarding the Call of Duty Warzone download size, and how long some gamers will have to wait to get their hands on the Modern Warfare update.

: Activision has confirmed that the new Call of Duty Warzone download is now rolling out to Modern Warfare gamers on PS4, Xbox One and PC. As stated below, COD gamers have been warned that the installation process of the new MW update could take longer than usual. Warzone gamers waiting to download the new mode for free will have to wait until 7pm GMT (12pm PT). “For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be around 18-22GB. For Modern Warfare owners who don’t have the most recent title update, a larger download of up to 80GB (may vary by platform) will be required,” a message from Activision explains. “For Modern Warfare disc owners who no longer have their disc copy, a larger download of up to 80GB (may vary by platform) will be required. In order to download Warzone, game disc owners without their disc copy must delete their Modern Warfare game data, then they can download Warzone from the store. Upon completion, this download will only include Warzone, however, all of your stored Modern Warfare Multiplayer inventory and progression will continue.” : Activision and developers Infinity Ward are launching an ambitious new update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare today, which is likely to prove very popular with COD gamers. Named Call of Duty Warzone, the new Battle Royale experience will include a huge new map to explore and battles pitting up to 150 different players against each other. Throw in a range of vehicles and other ways to upgrade your chances of survival, and you’re looking at a lot of interest from gamers.

And while Blackout – Black Ops 4’s BR mode – was only available to those who bought the base game, Call of Duty Warzone is going to be available to everyone. COD Warzone is going to be free-to-play and this means there could be a lot of extra people waiting to download it across PS4, Xbox One and PC. And this is probably what has prompted Activision to provide a detailed look at the full Call of Duty Warzone download size before it arrives. It’s a good way to warn fans that today’s Modern Warfare update is going to be big and could take a long time to install and then log into the servers. Before everything kicks off today, fans will want to know how to download Call of Duty Warzone on PC, Xbox One and PS4. If you own a copy of Modern Warfare, you will need to download the new update being released on March 10. This includes the full Call of Duty Battle Royale experience and has an update time set for 3pm, GMT. Modern Warfare owners will simply need to install the new update and head over to the Classified section, which, shock horror, is going to be where Warzone is found.

MW is already a meaty game and unfortunately, this new Warzone update is going to munch up another 20GB of space, depending on which platform you’re playing on. Gamers looking to play just Call of Duty Warzone will be able to do this for free later today, March 10. The start time for F2P gamers is slightly later in the day, with Activision confirming a launch schedule set for 7pm GMT. By this point, we would expect the COD servers to be stretched and it may take a little longer for everyone to get stable access. Online launches are fraught with server problems but there’s always a chance that things will run nice and smoothly. The downside to downloading Call of Duty Warzone will be that you will need to find 80-100 GB of space for it on PC, PS4, or Xbox One. That makes for a hefty download and means some gamers will be waiting a long time to play.