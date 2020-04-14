‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ Records 50 Million Players In 1st Month

“Call of Duty: Warzone” has been a rousing success just one month after its launch.

Released last March 10, the game has now been played by more than 50 million users, according to a tweet by Activision in celebration of the milestone. However, it was a rather unsurprising development given that Warzone had 30 million players in just its first 10 days.

Interestingly, this achievement matches the number of users that fellow battle royale game “Apex Legends” garnered in its first month during its 2019 release.

With this development, it’s clear “Call of Duty: Warzone” has established itself as one of the best and most popular battle royale games out in the market, alongside “Apex Legends” and “Fortnite.”

The milestone comes after Activision and Infinity Ward rolled out its Season Three update for Warzone and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

In the said update, Warzone got a new game mode and some changes on its loadout drop to name a few.

Quads is now available in Warzone, which allows players to team up in a group of four to battle other squads. The new game mode also affects the Plunder mode of the game, making it easier and faster to collect cash.

Furthermore, in terms of the loadout drops, the game developer and publisher made it more expensive, perhaps in a bid to prevent players from using it often. The loadout drops are now priced at $10,000 from its original $8,500 – though squads of four won’t find this an issue given the fact that it is easier to get cash with such a big group.

On the other hand, while it is yet to be confirmed, a Duos mode in Warzone has been leaked. In a teaser accidentally posted on its website, Activision showed a two-man team alongside the promotion of Quads mode.

It is still unknown when it will be rolled out. However, fans are hopeful to play in twos sooner rather than later since Duos was shown side by side with Quads, suggesting that it will be implemented this Season Three.

With its growing popularity, it is not wrong to expect the game to get more new content and updates in the coming weeks.

“Call of Duty: Warzone” is free to play and can be downloaded separately. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.