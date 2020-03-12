Call of Duty Warzone release date: Modern Warfare map LEAKED following trailer delay

CALL of Duty Warzone’s huge map leaks ahead of the trailer reveal, which now looks most likely to launch after the weekend.
In Okami’s tweet, it was suggested that the trailer would drop either on March 5 or March 9. With Activision missing the March 5 deadline, it looks like we’ll have to wait until next week for the official Warzone reveal.
In the meantime, you can take a look at the leaked Warzone map, which can be seen below.
Unsurprisingly, it looks like the Warzone map has leaked early. Posted on reddit, the map doesn’t have any points of interest marked on it, but it does show the layout.
Check out the leaked Modern Warfare Warzone map below…
Based on reports, it seems pretty certain that Warzone Battle Royale will have a March 10 release date at 6pm UK time. All we need now is for Activision to make the announcement official.
Okami has also given fans new information about some of Warzone’s unique features.
The latest reports suggest that Warzone will only be playable as part of a squad, which rules out solo play.
This ties in to previous reports that Warzone will adopt a ping system similar to the one used in Apex Legends.
Elsewhere, Warzone is said to be free-to-play, and will launch as its own separate client.
This also ties in to previous suggestions that you can download Warzone even if you don’t already own Modern Warfare.
Considering the success of games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, a free-to-play Battle Royale experience would certainly make sense for Activision. It also all but guarantees the release of a Battle Pass at some point in the future.
Okami is also pretty adamant that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will launch later this year.
As for Warzone, the Battle Royale mode is said to support a staggering 200 players. That’s bigger than Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty’s Blackout mode, and Apex Legends.
Players will also seemingly be able to pay for air drops by using in-game currency at the various supply stations dotted around the map.
But arguably the biggest leak of all concerns the Warzone map, which is loaded to the gills with points of interest.
Zones are said to include the Airfield, Boneyard, Dam, Downtown, Gulag, Hospital and Layover. That’s alongside zones such as Lumber, Overgrown, Port, Quarry, Storage Town, Trainyard and TV Station.
Players will also be able to visit a bank, gas station, pharmacy, gun store and police station.
Presumably the gun store and police station will be popular early game locations, as players hunt down the best weapons for the end game.