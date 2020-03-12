Call of Duty Warzone release date: Modern Warfare map LEAKED following trailer delay

The trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s Warzone mode will be revealed on Monday, March 9.

In Okami’s tweet, it was suggested that the trailer would drop either on March 5 or March 9. With Activision missing the March 5 deadline, it looks like we’ll have to wait until next week for the official Warzone reveal.

In the meantime, you can take a look at the leaked Warzone map, which can be seen below.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like the Warzone map has leaked early. Posted on reddit, the map doesn’t have any points of interest marked on it, but it does show the layout.

Okami has also given fans new information about some of Warzone’s unique features.

The latest reports suggest that Warzone will only be playable as part of a squad, which rules out solo play.

This ties in to previous reports that Warzone will adopt a ping system similar to the one used in Apex Legends.