Cam Newton Released: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers Are Long-Shot Candidates For Quarterback

The Carolina Panthers have released Cam Newton, ending the quarterback’s nine-year run with the team that drafted him first overall in 2011. Newton joins a shortlist of starting-caliber signal callers that are available in the 2020 NFL offseason.

Newton can be had in free agency, along with NFL passing leader Jameis Winston. Andy Dalton could soon be joining them if the Cincinnati Bengals are unable to trade him. Cincinnati might cut Dalton and his $17.5 million base salary as it eyes Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No.1 pick in this year’s draft.

A healthy Newton could potentially have a much bigger impact in the 2020 season than Winston or Dalton. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and just four years removed from winning the NFL MVP award and leading Carolina to the Super Bowl.

Neither Winston nor Dalton has ever won a playoff game.

Once Carolina releases QB Cam Newton today, the quarterbacks that can he had through free agency or trade include:

_Cam Newton

_Jameis Winston

_Andy Dalton

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

Cam Newton had a physical in Atlanta yesterday coordinated by the Panthers and his agency team, per sources. Newton passed the physical and is healthy, per source, with both his shoulder and foot “checking out well and he is hungrier than ever and eager for the next opportunity.”

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2020

With so few starting quarterback positions open, the same handful of teams are considered to be the top contenders for all three veterans.

FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook both give the Jacksonville Jaguars no worse than +250 odds to sign Newton, Dalton and Winston. The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots are also among the betting favorites to acquire the signal callers.

The Washington Redskins are in the mix, as well, though the team might not be looking to sign a veteran after trading for Kyle Allen.

The Denver Broncos are a long-shot candidate to pursue Newton. FanDuel gives Denver +750 odds to acquire the 30-year-old, though DraftKings puts the Broncos at +2000. Second-round draft pick Drew Lock is expected to be Denver’s starter in 2020. The team doesn’t have a reliable backup after releasing Joe Flacco.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have +2000 odds to sign Newton at FanDuel and +2500 odds at DraftKings. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges proved last season that Pittsburgh is in trouble if either quarterback has to be under center for an extended period of time. Ben Roethlisberger is 38 years old and coming off an elbow injury that cost him 14 games.

Newton only played two games in 2019 because of a foot injury. He had 3,395 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions, a 94.2 passer rating and 488 rushing yards in 2018 before a shoulder injury ended his season two weeks early.