Cambodia reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, including…

PHNOM PENH, March 22 – Cambodia reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 29 of them among French tourists, bringing the total number of infections recorded in the Southeast Asian country to 84, the health ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the two Cambodians who were infected had been tour guides accompanying the tourists. All were now being kept in isolation in a hotel in the beach city of Sihanoukville, the statement said. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)