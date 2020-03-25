Camila Cabello Admits To Having Feelings For Shawn Mendes Since 2015, Years Before Becoming Official

Camila Cabello admits having feelings for boyfriend Shawn Mendes since 2015.

Cabello and Mendes have been dating for eight months already. They were last seen together in her birthday earlier this month when he flew from Toronto to Blackpool, England where she is filming “Cinderella,” Elle reported.

In a previous interview Cabello confessed that she has feelings for Mendes since 2015 when they collaborated on the hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She admitted that she “really bonded with him as more than a friend.”

“I think he did too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird,” Cabello told Rolling Stone.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in December 2019, Cabello also admitted that she had a crush on Mendes. She believed that the feelings were mutual, but they were being “babies” about it.

“But I definitely, definitely, definitely had a crush,” she added.

Cabello and Mendes have known each other since 2014. In 2017, the duo posted a video covering Ed Sheeran’s song “Kiss Me.” In 2018, Mendes called Cabello his “favorite person in the world.” A few days after taht she popped up on his show. In December 2018, she shard a snap of them which hinted about a possible collaboration.

In June 2019, the pair released “Señorita” which became a hit. Their steamy video also sparked rumors that they were already an item.

The two opt to keep their romance private. Even if they were spotted together, they never addressed the rumors that they were dating. In an interview with The Sun, Cabello confessed the risk of dating Mendes due to their pre-existing friendship.

“When you first start dating a person and you know nothing about them, there’s less at risk there. I think when you fall in love with somebody you’ve known for a long time, there’s more at stake,” she said. “But it also feels more special because it feels like the love story you see in the movies of people who have known each other for a long time but been too stupid to realize it or say it and then it happens—and that’s beautiful too.”