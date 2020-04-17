Camila Cabello Comes To A Major Life Revelation While Practicing Social Distancing

Being in quarantine has Camila Cabello reflecting on her life and she shared that with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Alongside a video of the 23-year-old singer blowing a kiss the camera, she posted a “life update.”

“Decided to dress up today cuz unless I’m working I rarely dress up and it’s fun to feel cute for yourself,” Cabello shared. “Also been doing meditation every day for 6 months and now trying to try yoga out for 30 days on YouTube.”

Cabello then dropped some relatable truth bombs about the things she is learning as she lives out life in her 20s.

“I’m learning that your 20s is a [expletive] show and really hard but little things like wearing earrings that you like, and keeping promises to yourself like meditating or taking care of your body or doing something fun not cuz it’s productive but because it’s fun are what build self-care and therefore self-trust and self-love and help you become your own BFF !!!,” she wrote.

The “Havana” singer then turned the mic over to her followers and asked, “how’s everybody?”

Cabello has been practicing social distancing with her “Señorita” collaborator, fellow pop star, and boyfriend Shawn Mendes, allowing them to become closer than ever and even picking up a new hobby from him.

“Shawn is teaching me this, and I’m teaching him Spanish,” she captioned a photo of herself holding a guitar last month.

Cabello, like many other artists, had to but her tour on halt in the midst of coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour,” she shared in late March. “We can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do.”