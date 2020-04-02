Camila Cabello Not Risking People’s Lives; Postpones Upcoming Concert Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Camila Cabello was heart-broken for canceling her Romance Tour, but she felt like it was a responsible thing to do amid the COVID-19 outbreak because she didn’t want to risk people’s lives.

Cabello’s Romance Tour, was set to commence on May 26 in Oslo, Norway. The said concert tour was supposedly in support for her latest album and although it will kick off in Norway, the same will wrap up in North America four months thereafter, MTV News reported. After her supposed performance in Norway, she was set to perform in Copenhagen and Berlin, Germany.

The announcement was posted on her Instagram account, March 24, and was reposted on her Twitter account. Despite wanting so much to perform for her fans, Cabello will not take the risk and is exercising stringent precautionary measures to protect themselves, the entire team, the dancers, the band and the crew. More importantly, Cabello said she wanted to protect her fans.

In her heartfelt message, addressed to her million fans, she explained that it was a responsible thing to do amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 not just in the United States but globally.

The “Señorita” singer reassured her fans that the team will reschedule the Romance Tour as soon as they are able to. Moreover, she asked for them to stay tuned for more information. In addition, she thanked her fans for their care and support. Cabello also has a message for those who are going through a challenging time at the moment.

She then asked for people to remember to be kind, gentle and loving; be compassionate and carrying not only to one’s self but to others after sending lots love to everyone.

It isn’t just Cabello who decided to cancel her tour until further notice. The Love on Love Tour of Harry Styles was also postponed to 2021.

Metallica, Tanya Tucker and CMT also postponed their scheduled tours, according to the report of Billboard.

Medical Economics posted the latest federal and state data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project to monitor the COVID-19 cases in the United States revealed that as of March 25, the number of those who tested positive already reached 51,970 with 14,433 patients still waiting for result. Meanwhile, 4,468 were already hospitalized and 67. On the lighter side of COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, 292,758 were already tested negative.

New York, by far, is mostly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 25,665 were confirmed infected and 210 deaths were reported, according to The Guardian.