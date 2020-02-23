Camilla Duchess of Cornwall heartbreak: Her emotional plea to end harmful issue – in full

CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL has issued an emotional plea to put an end to the devastating issue of domestic abuse in Britain. Here’s what the Duchess of Cornwall said in full.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has aligned herself with a string of women’s organisations since becoming part of the Royal Family in 2005. She hosted a reception for domestic abuse charity Safer Lives at Clarence House on Wednesday to mark its 15th anniversary. She described domestic abuse as Britain’s “most shameful secret” in a powerful interview following the event.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Camilla revealed she has friends who have suffered from domestic abuse and said it’s an issue which “affects everybody.” Camilla’s emotional statement on domestic abuse in full Camilla told the Daily Mail: “No one knows what goes on behind any front door. “It affects everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are.”

“That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organisations that can help you. “Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help.” Speaking at the SafeLives event Camilla said” “I had [in 2016]the privilege of hearing incredibly brave women standing up to tell their stories – harrowing stories that reduced many of us, listeners, to tears. “But with each story, the taboo around domestic abuse weakens and the silence that surrounds it is broken, so other sufferers can know that there is hope for them and they are not alone.”

She added: “You give us all hope that those survivors can live their lives in peace, and be victors, not victims of these horrendous crimes, hopefully ensuring that domestic abuse can be made a crime of the past.” She told the Mail how her own friends had been victims. Camilla said: “I have known people I suspected it was happening to but they wouldn’t actually talk about it. “People didn’t talk about it then. People feel guilty, they feel ashamed, they think it must be their fault. “And I think you have got to convince people that it’s not their fault.

‘You have got to get them to get up and talk about it and talk to other people about it. Then their confidence improves. “To actually leave your home and somebody you have probably been with a long time is very brave.” Earlier in the week, Camilla joined Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge for a rare joint engagement. The senior royals paid a visit to The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC), Stanford Hall, on Tuesday.

The centre helps rehabilitate injured servicemen with state of the art facilities. During the tour, the royal four seemed at ease in one another’s company. Prince William and Charles bonded over a game of wheelchair basketball while Kate was captured laughing as Charles cracked a joke. Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from royal life, it seems a new Fab Four could emerge.

