Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall news: Will Camilla ever be Queen?

CAMILLA, DUCHESS OF CORNWALL, made a public appearance yesterday as the Royal Family negotiates a crisis with Meghan and Harry’s retirement from official duties. Will Camilla ever be Queen?

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall broke her silence on “Megxit” yesterday during a visit to a hospital in Wroughton. While at the Wiltshire-based hospice, of which she is president, the Duchess tried on VR goggles and told reporters she would miss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Will Camilla ever be Queen? The Royal Family is currently facing a period of uncertainty, as Harry and Meghan have now travelled to Canada, where they will likely spend much of their future away from the Firm. The family held crisis talks about the decision at Sandringham last week, in which senior royals spoke with Prince Harry about his future plans. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William led the “constructive” talks.

Although Camilla was not present at the vital talks last week, she will play an extended role in the Royal Family when Prince Charles takes the throne. When the Prince of Wales becomes the King of England, Camilla will be by his side, but her prospective official position is the subject of heated debate among royal experts. Most people would assume the Duchess of Cornwall would become Queen, as common law dictates. However, the situation is more complex for Camilla, who married Prince Charles in a 2005 civil ceremony.

One of the reasons Camilla may not become Queen is because of a popular theory her civil marriage to Prince Charles is not valid. The argument holds the only valid marriage for a member of the Royal Family is a religious one conducted within the Church of England. As a civil marriage is a government affair, people believe Camilla’s connection to the firm differs from other Royal Family members, and she would not become Queen. However, when the couple married in 2005, both the Registrar General and Lord Chancellor defended the validity of the marriage.

Another theory stipulates that Camilla would not officially become Queen due to public perception. According to the Constitution Unit at UCL’s School of Public Policy, public opinion plays a role in Camilla’s current title, and will likely do so in the future. They said: “In deference to public opinion, Camilla has not assumed the title Princess of Wales. “Prince Charles will no doubt have regard to public opinion at the time of his accession, in deciding whether Camilla should become Queen; and he may also want to seek the advice of the government of the day.” “The fallback position is that Camilla would become Princess Consort as announced at the time of their marriage.”

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Express.co.uk last year Prince Charles had made it “very clear” Camilla would become Princess Consort. He said: Mr Harrold said: “Prince Charles made it very clear that when he was King, she’d be Princess Consort. In fact, the Palace actually stated that. He added: “But recently somebody told me they’ve taken that away and it created speculation as to whether when the prince becomes the King, will she then be the Queen? “It is very difficult to say because as you can see with the downfall with the expenses, the public has very strong opinion and views.”

Will Camilla ever be Queen?