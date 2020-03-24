Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘Doesn’t Need To Be Queen,’ ’No Desire’ For It, Expert Says

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn’t need to be queen, according to an expert.

The issue of the Duchess of Cornwall’s future title when her husband Prince Charles takes over the throne has become a hot topic once again. Recent reports said that Camilla will not be queen despite the Prince of Wales’ effort to make her one.

Speaking in New Idea’s “ROYALS” podcast, Angela Mollard said that the couple discussed that she will be queen when they get married. It’s not happening now and the duchess won’t mind it because in the first place she has no desire to be a queen.

“Many years have passed now, she is only going to be Princess Consort. She’s not going to be Queen as was discussed when she married Charles,” said Mollard.

“There was always the directive that she would be Princess Consort. There must have been some bubbling over recently about the fact the Queen’s getting older and when Charles takes the throne, what will Camilla be called? Apparently she has no desire to be anything more than Princess Consort. She doesn’t need to be Queen and this is just confirmation from Clarence House that that will be her title.”

Mollard is not the only person who believes that Camilla doesn’t want the title. An insider said that Camilla’s friends and family are aware that she doesn’t want the title. The duchess is just in the position because of her love for the heir apparent. In fact, she dreads the day that the Prince of Wales will take over the throne, and she chooses not to think about it.

Meanwhile, several experts believes that Camilla would still be queen when her husband becomes the new king. Royal biographer Penny Junor said that Prince Charles will grant the title to his spouse.

“I have little doubt that Charles is so proud of Camilla, and so grateful for everything she has done for him and sacrificed for him, that he will insist she gets the full title,” Junor wrote in “The Duchess: The Untold Story.”