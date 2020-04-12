Camilla Parker Bowles Has Been Grooming Kate Middleton For Many Years, Royal Expert Says

Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly been grooming her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton for many years now.

In February 2011, a few months before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot, Middleton was seen enjoying a lunch date with the Duchess of Cornwall.

ABC News reporter Gabriel O’Rorke explained that they talked about “weddings and life as a royal.” “Camilla reportedly held court, passing on her wisdom to young Kate,” he said.

Many believed that Camilla was setting the pace because it was her who booked their lunch. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the Prince of Wales’ wife has been helping Middleton prepare for her future role in the British monarchy.

“For many years, Camilla has been grooming Kate,” Nicholl said. “She is in a great position to, possibly the best position, to give Kate advice on how to make it work.”

The sighting was a good picture of Camilla and Middleton together. However, there were rumors that the two royals had a conflict in the past.

There were claims that Prince Charles’ wife did not like Middleton for Prince William. In Christopher Andersen’s book “Game of Crowns: Elizabeth, Camilla, Kate and the Throne,” he detailed the alleged feud between the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla allegedly asked the heir apparent to advise his son to split up with Middleton. Camilla reportedly found Middleton “pretty, but rather dim” and “too lowly” to marry a royal.

The book claimed that Camilla’s disapproval of Middleton was due to jealousy. The former reportedly felt that the latter was more popular and well-loved by the public.

Prince William and Middleton parted ways in 2007 after six years of dating. Middleton considered their separation “wise,” but she did not hide the fact that she was not happy about it.

At present, the two duchesses share a good and friendly relationship. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, Middleton was photographed side-eyeing Camilla. According to those who watched the ceremony, the royal mom of three meant no harm. Middleton and Camilla were actually laughing together, but the latter was wearing a broad-brimmed hat so her face was kept hidden from the camera.