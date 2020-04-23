Can Trump Overcome A Divorce With Leading Conservative News Aggregator?

Critics hope it is a chink in Donald Trump’s reelection armor. The president and his supporters say it is nothing new. The soured relationship between conservative news aggreator Matt Drudge and the president was evident again when Trump tweeted that he had given up on Drudge long ago.

Apparently something Drudge chose to reprint upset the chief executive. Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi suspects it might have been the Drudge Report headline “No peak yet” about a story citing deaths related to coronavirus in the US reaching a single-day high last week.

The Post ran Farhi’s article on the front page of Tuesday’s Style section.

When the Drudge Report resurfaced a false report that former President Bill Clinton had fathered a child with another woman in September and October of 2016, Trump had no problems with that. Of course, Trump was trailing in the polls to the then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at the time – weeks before the 2016 general election.