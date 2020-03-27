Can You Get Coronavirus From Your Mail? USPS Issues Statement

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has issued a statement on whether or not it is possible for the coronavirus to spread through mail such as letters and packages.

The USPS cited evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and the Surgeon General, saying that currently there is “no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.”

According to the WHO, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

The CDC agrees with the WHO’s assessment, saying “in general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures.

“Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.”

The WHO said that COVID-19 can spread through small droplets from the mouth or nose during coughs or exhales. As these droplets land on objects and surfaces, they can be spread to other people when they then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth, or breathe in the droplets from an infected person.

The WHO has recommended staying at least three feet away from a person that is sick.

According to John Hopkins University, there are over 350,000 global cases of COVID-19, with over 15,000 deaths reported. In the U.S., there are over 35,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.