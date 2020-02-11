Canada ‘in a good place’ with UK chief says as Brexit opens up its biggest European market

A TOP Canadian diplomat believes there is a great opportunity to develop a specialised Brexit trade deal with Great Britain today.

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK Janice Charette hopes negotiators will be able to improve on the current Canada-EU trade agreement when the Brexit transition period is over. This will allow a closer relationship between Britain and Canada and provide countless trade opportunities for businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. Britain is the largest market in Europe Canada trades with and is its third-biggest trade partner overall.

Ms Charette said: “We are in a very good place. “The opportunity is whether an improved agreement can be made at the end of the transition period.” Canada and the UK are currently bound by the Canada-EU trade agreement which continues until the end of the transition period. But once the transition period ends Britain and Canada will be able to form an independent trade deal specifically designed to make trade as easy as possible between the two nations.

Some tariffs and obstacles are expected due to the difference between the trade markets of Canada and Britain. However, in comparison to trading with other nations around the world, it will be more efficient to trade with Canada. Ms Charette added: “We are very fortunate we have this comprehensive agreement for companies on both sides of our borders. “If you think about relative to other countries in the world the UK is one of the most open and most barrier-free markets that Canada trades in.”

Britain’s Europe minister Christopher Pincher said he wants the UK to have a Canada-style agreement with the EU. He said: “We want a Canada-style agreement that incorporates goods and services and cooperation in other areas. “We accept that comes with consequences for both sides.” The current Canada-EU trade agreement sets out the removal of tariffs on 99 percent of all types of goods.