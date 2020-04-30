 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Canada’s Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly loss

By Denis Bedoya on April 30, 2020

April 29 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Net loss stood at C$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion), or C$1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$110 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3938 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

