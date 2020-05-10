Canberra residents can visit people in NSW

Canberra residents will be allowed to visit friends and family in NSW after the national capital eliminated all known cases of coronavirus.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will also allow two adults and their children to visit other households within the territory, while encouraging more retailers to reopen.

“It is okay to go shopping for items outside of what you would find in a supermarket,” Mr Barr told reporters on Friday.

While the territory is looking at schools returning to face-to-face teaching, Mr Barr is still talking about online learning for term two.

While the ACT is loosening some social and business restrictions, he remains concerned about fresh waves of coronavirus infections.

“This virus will continue to circulate around the globe. There’s no immunity, there’s no vaccine,” Mr Barr said.

The change to allow children to accompany two adults visiting other households will take effect at midnight on Friday.

Mr Barr encouraged people travelling to NSW to do so in small groups: “So, your household.”