 Press "Enter" to skip to content
cancer

Cancer survivors’ experiences with financial toxicity.

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

cancer

Many cancer survivors with high medical copayments experience financial toxicity, an economic side effect of cancer treatment.

A recent analysis of published studies found that few cancer survivors received financial information support from healthcare facilities during their initial treatment, even though cancer-related financial toxicity has multiple impacts on survivors’ health and quality of life.

The Psycho-Oncology analysis, which included 14 relevant studies, found that many patients with cancer lack awareness of financial toxicity and are unprepared for experiencing it.

Although cancer survivors try to cope with financial toxicity through different adjustments, they still have unmet needs for managing financial toxicity.

Provided by
Wiley

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *