Cannes Director Talks About Potential Alliance With Other Festivals If Event Is Canceled

Cannes director talks about potential alliance with other festivals.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several events to be postponed or canceled. Cannes Film Festival wasn’t canceled, it was only postponed. However, in the event that it would be officially canceled, the organizers might work with other festivals.

Cannes director Thierry Frémaux was asked about the possibility of Cannes working with other festivals like Venice or Lumière Festival. Frémaux gave an affirmative response to the potential alliance.

“As every year, I speak a lot to (Venice director) Alberto Barbera, who is himself worried, obviously. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have raised the possibility of doing something together if Cannes was canceled,” he told Variety.

“We’re continuing to discuss it. Other festivals have invited us: Locarno, San Sebastian, Deauville. These are gestures that touch us a lot. And in Lyon, at the Lumiere Festival (in October), we have planned to host a number of world premieres as part of the program.”

Frémaux explained that they want to push Cannes not just for the festival itself. The organization wants to be present in the fall to “contribute.” They know that it would be beneficial to the economy if the theaters were to re-open.

“The cinema and its industries are threatened. We will have to rebuild, affirm again its importance with energy, unity and solidarity,” Frémaux explained.

“What each and everyone must understand is that if we fight, it’s not (for) the festival itself, but to support the economic relaunch of the whole sector, on a global scale — the films, the artists, the professionals, the theaters and their audiences.”

Several big events have already been canceled due to COVID-19. Burning Man 2020 was among those events.

According to the organization, it was a painful decision to announce that the event will not be happening this year. However, the public’s health and the well-being of their participants, staff and neighbors are their highest priority. The organization offers refund to the purchased tickets. They also promised to connect with fans because they are planning to go virtual.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Virtual Black Rock City 2020. We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun,” the organizers said.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games was also canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Duke of Sussex said that they made the decision because it was the “most sensible and safest option for all.”