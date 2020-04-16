Cannes Film Festival May Not Happen This Year As France Extends Nationwide Lockdown

A few weeks ago, the organizing committee of the Cannes Film Festival revealed that the event will not be canceled as they are planning to go ahead with the festival in June if the government allows them to.

But all the possibilities of hosting the star-studded event in June came crashing down when Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

As soon as the announcement was made, the organization released an official statement on their website and noted that hosting the event in the last week of June is not an option now. During his address, President Macron revealed that the French Government will not allow any big gatherings until mid-July.

The organizers further stated that it is clearly difficult to assume that the festival could take place this year in its “original form.”

“Following the French President’s statement, we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option. It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form,” the statement read.

However, the festival did not cancel this year’s event and explained that they are talking to different stakeholders to keep this year’s ceremony “real” in one way or another.

“Since yesterday, we have started many discussions with professionals, in France and abroad. They agree that the Festival de Cannes must explore all contingencies allowing to support the year of cinema by making Cannes 2020 real, in a way or another,” the organization said.

More than 140,000 positive cases and 15,729 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in France. Meanwhile, more than 28,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease, as well.

On the other hand, the life-threatening virus continues to wreak havoc in various parts of the world. The total number of positive cases has crossed 1.9 million and 126,607 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic.

The U.S. has more than 600,000 cases of coronavirus while Spain and Italy are inching closer to reach the 200,000 mark.