Can’t name anything?! Backlash at Emily Thornberry after failing to admit any of her flaws

EMILY THORNBERRY stunned viewers when she struggled to tell Andrew Neil a single flaw she had, prompting Twitter to explode with users mocking the Labour leadership hopeful.

Emily Thornberry shocked viewers during her BBC interview when she struggled to name a single flaw in her personality. The Shadow Foreign Secretary had previously written: “I know I have flaws. I know I’ve made mistakes in the past and paid a price for them.” However, when Andrew Neil grilled her over what her flaws actually are, the Labour MP took a long time to respond, prompting Twitter to erupt.

She told the BBC journalist: “I get impatient with people and I don’t like disloyalty.” Mr Neil shot back: “That’s not a flaw.” I’m very loyal myself and I expect people to be loyal to me. “I get impatient with people who leak things, who brief, I don’t do any of that.”

Rob Franklin wrote: “Her flaw seems to be an inability to name a flaw in herself without talking about the flaws of others.” One user mocked her indecision: “The old chestnut of spinning the question around to make yourself look positive. Unfortunately for her, there’s nothing positive about her in the eyes of the public.” Another offered their own opinion: “I’d go with patronising, condescending, disdainful and smug.” Izzy Jackson wasn’t impressed with the leadership candidate either: “Emily Thornberry has just been asked to name one of her flaws and couldn’t come up with one… Does she want me to have a go? Reckon I could muster a few.”

On the failure of Labour during the general election, Ms Thornberry said: “We should not have agreed to a general election in those circumstances. “We allowed Boris Johnson to wrap himself up in the lie that he could get Brexit done, and we gave him five years in power. “We gave him the best Christmas present we possibly could, and that’s why the election went wrong.”