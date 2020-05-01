Captain Tom is left ‘completely overwhelmed’ as he is sent cards from around the globe

Captain Tom Moore has been left ‘completely overwhelmed’ after receiving hundreds of thousands of cards from around the globe to mark his 100th birthday tomorrow.

The inspirational World War II veteran captured hearts after raising more than £29 million for the NHS in the battle against coronavirus by doing laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Cpt Tom, 99, set out at the start of this month to raise £1,000 for NHS Communities – but a surge of support saw him smash his target.

After passing his initial goal in less than 24 hours, donations continued to pour in and the total surged to more than £29million.

Cpt Tom was inundated with support and praise for his incredible effort, with people around the world sending him birthday cards ahead of his birthday

It is unclear exactly how many cards he has been sent, though the number passed 120,000 a few days ago, with the cards kept at Bedford School near Cpt Tom’s home, with his grandson Benjie helping to display them.

Speaking today, he urged people to stay at home: ‘It is quite extraordinary that I am turning 100. It is even more extraordinary that I am doing so with this many well-wishers and I am in awe at the response my walking has had.

‘To everyone who has donated, sent birthday cards and messages, sincerely thank you. Please stay home, stay safe. Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.’

Thanking well-wishers, he added: ‘I am very comfortable and have everything I need. Covid-19 has left so many without, so please donate to those in need. Thank you.’

A family spokesman revealed that the veteran has been left ‘completely overwhelmed’ by the response to his fundraising effort.

A statement said: ‘Captain Tom has been completely overwhelmed by the love he has received. Like many other people during this pandemic, he is not able to spend his birthday with all of his loved ones.

‘Instead Tom is staying at home with his daughter Hannah and her family, who he has been self-isolating with.

‘They will all celebrate privately and will be joined by his daughter Lucy and her family though the use of technology.

‘Captain Tom will not be leaving his house at all and asks all local people, and those following his story, to stay at home and wish him Happy Birthday from afar.’

The Second World War veteran’s fundraising effort led to an outpouring of support from all over the world.

As well as the walking, he also recorded a version of You’ll Never Walk Alone with singer Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, which saw even more money raised for charity.

As well as cards flooding in from all over the globe, Cpt Tom will get a Spitfire flypast to mark his 100th birthday on Thursday.

RAF pilots based at Coningsby in Lincolnshire are expected to soar past the veteran’s home for the incredible display including Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancasters.

An MOD spokesman said: ‘Weather permitting, aircraft from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will complete a flypast to celebrate Captain Tom’s birthday and mark his amazing fundraising achievement.

‘The Great British public is encouraged to follow Captain Tom’s disciplined example and not gather to watch the flypast but continue following PHE guidelines on social distancing.’

The flypast is one of several ways Captain Tom’s birthday will be marked by supporters all over the nation.

He will receive a personalised telegram from the Queen to go with the thousands of cards he has been sent, while the Royal Mail issued a special postmark to mark the occasion.

The cards are being held at Bedford School, attended by Cpt Moore’s 16-year-old grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore.

He said: ‘It means a lot to grandad as well as us as a family. We are hugely proud of how the nation has taken grandad to its heart. Words can’t express how much I idolise him.’

Dozens of artists, voiceover artists and photographers from across the UK have also come together to make a film to celebrate the occasion.

He is depicted in dozens of artworks in the moving film, which is soundtracked by a heartwarming poem penned especially for his centenary.

A total of 140 volunteers including pupils, parents, teachers and alumni have been helping organise the lorry-loads of cards being delivered to wish Cpt Tom a happy 100th birthday.

Cpt Tom’s eldest daughter Lucy Teixeira said he had received at least a thousands gifts ‘of everything from chocolate and flowers’.

Speaking to the Sunday People, Lucy said: ‘He is absolutely blown away and humbled by the support.’

She added she will be singing Happy Birthday to her father on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, saying: ‘And he will have cake – he loves cake.’

Producers at BBC Breakfast worked alongside Buckingham Palace to organise the celebrations to mark the war hero’s big day on Thursday.

Tom – who currently holds the UK No1 single – will have the entire programme dedicated to his life and achievements.

A TV insider told The Sun that the team on Breakfast have been working with the palace on organising the telegram in time for the morning broadcast which they hope will come with a special message from Her Majesty.

The source said: ‘It’s going to be a really emotional day and they want to make it as memorable as possible for Tom by way of thanks for all he has done.

‘They’re lining up lots of surprises for him too. What Tom has achieved is the most incredible feat and the whole show will be dedicated to Tom and his special day.’

Richard Frediani, editor of BBC Breakfast, said plans were still be confirmed but added: ‘Having followed Captain Tom’s incredible story from the start the UK’s most watched morning show will make sure the nation can safely come together to celebrate Captain Tom’s 100th birthday on Thursday morning on BBC Breakfast.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the voices praising Cpt Moore for his incredible fundraiser, with Prince William hailing the Second World War veteran as a ‘one-man fundraising machine’.

He added: ‘He’s been around a long time, he knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and determination.’

Captain Tom became the oldest person to have a No.1 single after his duet with Michael Ball reached the top of the UK charts.

The record was previously held by Tom Jones, who reached No.1 with [Barry] Islands In The Stream aged 68 in 2006, 32 years younger than Tom is now, aged 99.

Cpt Tom, who won the hearts of the nation with his National Health Service fundraising bid, will still hold the top spot when he celebrates his 100th birthday tomorrow.

Cpt Tom’s and Michael’s hit version of Liverpool Football Club anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone has also become the fastest-selling single of 2020.

Their lead did appear to be threatened by The Weeknd, Drake and Dua Lipa, however The Weeknd backed the veteran in a tweet.

Real name Abel Tesfaye, he tweeted his support of Captain Tom’s chart bid to his 11.8 million followers, wishing him a happy birthday.

The former British Army Officer took to Twitter on Friday to share his gratitude to the Starboy hitmaker, 30, for supporting his song.

Tagging the singer in his message, Captain Tom, who was also awarded a Pride Of Britain Award, said: ‘My goodness, how gracious of you @theweeknd Benji tells me you’re rather talented and very popular! What a kind gesture. Thank you!’

Speaking from his home in Bedfordshire, where he lives with daughter Hannah and her family, Captain Tom said: ‘What wonderful news to receive today, a No.1 single and a record breaker too – my grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper!

‘I have to thank Michael Ball, the NHS Voices of Care Choir and everyone behind the scenes, who shared their talents and expertise in order to raise money for the NHS, to whom we owe so much.

‘And, of course, the public for buying the single and donating – we’re in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. And this just proves ”You’ll Never Walk Alone”.’

All of the proceeds from the single will be donated to Captain Tom Moore’s 100th Birthday Walk in aid of NHS Charities Together which supports the NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients.