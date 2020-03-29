Cardinals re-sign QB Hundley

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed backup quarterback Brett Hundley to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

Financial terms were not revealed. His 2019 salary was $1.875 million, according to Spotrac.

Hundley, 26, is an Arizona native. A fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2015, he started nine games for Green Bay in 2017 to replace injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, finishing 3-6.

Last season with the Cardinals, he appeared in three games behind No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray, completing 5 of 11 pass attempts for 49 yards. He also carried the ball seven times for 41 yards.

In his career, he has thrown for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s rushed for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

–Field Level Media