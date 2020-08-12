Carer’s Allowance: How do I claim Carer’s Allowance?

CARER’S ALLOWANCE could get you £67.25 a week if you care for someone for a certain month of hours. Here’s how to claim the allowance.

If you care for someone at leat 35 hours a week, you could be eligible for Carer’s Allowance, which gives you £67.25 a week along with other benefits. The allowance is the main welfare benefit to help carers in the UK.

How to claim Carer’s Allowance Carer’s Allowance is usually paid every four weeks and is worth £67.25 per week. In addition, you get National Insurance credits towards your pension if you’re below retirement age. To claim, there are certain demands you must meet to be eligible for Carer’s Allowance. These are:

you’re 16 or over

you spend at least 35 hours a week caring for someone

you’ve been in England, Scotland or Wales for at least 2 of the last 3 years (this does not apply if you’re a refugee or have humanitarian protection status)

you normally live in England, Scotland or Wales, or you live abroad as a member of the armed forces (you might still be eligible if you’re moving to or already living in an EEA country or Switzerland)

you’re not in full-time education

you’re not studying for 21 hours a week or more

you’re not subject to immigration control

your earnings are £128 or less a week after tax, National Insurance and expenses

If your earnings are sometimes more than £128 a week you might still be eligible for Carer’s Allowance. You don’t have to be related to or live with the person you care for to claim Carer’s Allowance. The money you receive is for you to use as you want or need to. Your savings and your National Insurance record won’t make a difference to your claim.

Before you make a claim make sure you have: National Insurance number (if you have a partner you’ll need theirs too)

bank or building society details (unless you get your State Pension)

employment details and latest payslip if you’re working

P45 if you’ve recently finished work

course details if you’re studying

details of any expenses, for example pension contributions or the cost of caring for your children or the disabled person while you’re at work

You also need details of the person you care for. You need their: date of birth and address

National Insurance number if they’re 16 or over

Disability Living Allowance reference if they’re under 16 You can apply online HERE, or by post using the Carer’s Allowance claim form. The address to send your application to is at the end of the form.

