Caring for dementia patient during pandemic? Try these stress-busting tips.

—The coronavirus pandemic will put extra stress on caregivers of loved ones with dementias, so the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers some advice.

“Reducing stress is always important for caregivers, and even more so now,” said Charles Fuschillo Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO.

“Disruptions in daily routines, social isolation and anxiety are all added stressors caused by the coronavirus, but there are steps caregivers can take to help reduce stress and take care of themselves so that they can continue to provide care to their loved ones,” he said in a foundation news release.

The organization offered these pointers: