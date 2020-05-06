Carl Wilkinson produces stunning darts to win Group 13…

Carl Wilkinson sailed into the next round of the PDC Home Tour with three victories in Group 13.

The world number 89 finished off a perfect night’s work with a 5-2 triumph over Steve Beaton, who bagged two points along with both Callan Rydz and Matt Edgar.

Beaton started the 13th night of the lockdown tournament with a scrappy but comfortable 5-1 victory over Rydz but Wilkinson soon showed his form, averaging 101.6 in a 5-0 whitewash of Edgar.

Wilkinson saw off Rydz 5-3 and found himself clear at the top of the table ahead of the final matches after former BDO world champion Beaton suffered a shock 5-1 defeat against Edgar.

Bedlington’s Rydz beat Edgar 5-2 to get his first win on the board and end Edgar’s hopes of topping the table, leaving Beaton needing to win 5-1 or better to deny Wilkinson the group on leg difference.

Wilkinson finished with a bullseye in a 12-dart finish to take the first leg before Beaton levelled. But the experienced 56-year-old missed double 16 and eight to allow Wilkinson to seal the group before going on to complete the job.

Wilkinson joked: “I’m delighted that I have made three angry men.”

Beaton added: “He killed me on the first leg. I gave it a go, I was fighting a battle.

“My worst game was against Matt Edgar and I have got to live with that for the rest of my life, losing to Matt Edgar! It was all good fun, I enjoyed it and Carl played brilliant.”