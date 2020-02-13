Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on Liverpool possibly winning Premier League title at Everton

Liverpool could win the Premier League title by the beginning of March.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he’s hoping that Liverpool won’t win the Premier League at Goodison Park, home to the Reds’ Merseyside rivals. Liverpool need six more wins to be crowned champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have not dropped more than two points this season and have won 24 of their 25 games. With just six more victories, they can become English champions for the first time in 30 years. Everton are Liverpool’s fifth game on that run, but they could still win the title at Goodison if Manchester City drop more points between now and then.

Liverpool have games against Norwich, West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth to play before facing Everton. But Ancelotti is hopeful that Klopp’s men won’t get the chance to win their 19th title at Goodison. “Liverpool is going to win the Premier League, I just hope not at Goodison Park,” Ancelotti said.

“Why at Goodison Park? There are a lot of stadiums!” Everton play Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League and will be looking to leap into seventh place above Manchester United with a win. After that, the Toffees will head off for their winter break before the league resumes again in two weeks. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to climb up the table,” Ancelotti added.

“Then we have a holiday. The players need rest. “The squad is in good condition, with just one injury. “It will be a difficult game. [They have] a manager who has a lot of experience and players with a lot of quality. “With the support from our stadium, we can get the three points.