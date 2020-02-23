Caroline Flack attack was led by social media trolls, says ANN WIDDECOMBE

As with all suicides, Caroline Flack’s will have left behind a legacy of guilt as well as grief. The friend who was staying with her and who popped out to the shops will be blaming herself for leaving her.

The boyfriend who was banned by court order from contacting her will be asking himself why he didn’t simply defy it. Friends and family will be asking themselves what more they could have done.

None of these people is to blame and the brutal irony is that those who caused so much distress to Miss Flack probably don’t give a dash: the social media trolls who revel in other people’s misery and act as the modern lynch mob and witch hunters. Until the advent of social media, we were able to kid ourselves that we had become a civilised society. There were no stocks at which to jeer and throw rotten fruit at the sufferer. There were no public hangings in front of crowds of gawpers.

That, we thought, was all behind us. Now we know that far from being eliminated, the latent crowd-mentality has found a new outlet for its bloodthirsty indulgence in other people’s pain. The trolls are also largely anonymous. The cheerful chap at the desk beside you might well be the perpetrator of a thousand brutal tweets.

It is an odd business that on the one hand we live in a society in which so many demand that nobody should ever offend anybody else, while on the other hand free rein is given to those who torment, libel, distort and condemn out of hand. Meanwhile, the justice system has lost its sense of proportion. Why was somebody with mental health issues denied contact with her boyfriend? Why was a prosecution pursued when the alleged victim did not want it?