Caroline Flack dead: Phillip Schofield pays tribute to star by urging people to ‘be kind’

CAROLINE FLACK’S former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield has paid tribute to the Love Island host by re-posting a message she shared urging people to “be kind”, as the This Morning presenter admitted his “heart is breaking” following news of her death.

The lawyer for Caroline Flack has confirmed she passed away at the age of 40 after taking her own life. Her family wrote in a statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Tributes have poured in for the former Love Island presenter, with many celebrities and fans taking to social media to share messages dedicated to her. Caroline’s ITV colleague Phillip Schofield penned a heartfelt statement this evening while re-posting a quote she shared on Instagram in December last year about the importance of being kind. In view of his 3.1 million followers, the This Morning star shared Caroline’s post which read: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” Phillip then admitted his “heart is breaking” over news of her death.

He added in a caption: “You poor poor darling girl my heart is breaking #BeKind.” Caroline originally captioned her post of the quote with “Anything … we can literally choose to be anything ….,” at the time. Laura Whitmore, who replaced Caroline when she stepped back from her hosting role on Love Island last year, also shared an emotional tribute on Twitter. The TV and radio personality posted a touching poem in view of her 360,000 followers alongside a throwback photo of her and Caroline.

She captioned the tweet: “I’m trying to find the words but I can’t.” In the picture, Laura could be seen with Caroline’s arm wrapped around her shoulders as they posed for the camera. Former Love Island star Chris Hughes tweeted: “Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight.” Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly added: “Absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones at this time XXXX.”

Caroline stepped back from her hosting duties on Love Island’s winter series after police were called to the home she shared with her boyfriend Lewis Burton. She pleaded not guilty to attacking Lewis at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on December 23. The court heard that Mr Burton is not supporting the prosecution, as Paul Morris, defending, said he “has never supported” the case against his girlfriend Flack. Lewis regularly shared his support for his girlfriend, most recently posting a snap of himself with Caroline on his Instagram stories with the message “Happy Valentine’s” and a heart emoji.