Caroline Flack dead: Tributes pour in as Love Island host dies aged 40

CAROLINE FLACK, who hosted ITV show Love Island has been found dead at the age of 40. Tributes quickly poured in as news of her death was reported.

Tributes have poured in for TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died at the age of 40. Her family issued a statement on Saturday to The Sun confirming the news, which reads: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away yesterday on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Various celebrities have taken to Twitter, with former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan tweeting: “Just seen on Twitter the devastating news that Caroline Flack has been found dead in her home. “I’m so sad right now and I actually can’t believe it. Can’t imagine what her family are going through right now. #RIPCarolineFlack.” Iain Lee added: “Just read something very sad about Caroline Flack. I hope it’s not true, but if it is, jesus, can we just leave everyone alone? Scrutiny, bullying and sticking your nose in where it isn’t wanted hurts people. Fingers crossed its not true. Poor kid.” Singer Jack Maynard posted on Twitter: “Horrible news hearing about Caroline flack.”

An unnamed source close to Caroline told The Sun: “This is the most dreadful and shocking news – and has come as a bolt from the blue for everyone. “Caroline has been very low but absolutely no-one saw this coming or had any inkling she felt this way otherwise she would never have been left alone. “The timing of this is just dreadful and suggests that being apart from Lewis on Valentine’s Day may have proved the final straw for Caroline.” Caroline began her career as an actress when she starred in Bo’Selecta! in 2002 before going on to present several ITV2 spin-off series.

She hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Now! from 2009 until 2010 before hosting The Xtra Factor in 2011 until 2013. She went on to take part and win Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 with Pasha Kovalev before she landed a hosting role on The X Factor alongside Olly Murs. Caroline also became the sole presenter of Love Island until she stepped back from the role at the end of 2019. The presenter made headlines back in 2011 when she dated One Direction star Harry Styles, who was 17 at the time.

She was linked to several other stars before becoming engaged to The Apprentice Andrew Brady in April 2018 after just a few months of dating. The pair later called off their engagement and separated in December 2018. Caroline was last linked to Lewis Burton and in December 2019, she was charged with common assault but denied the charges. Lewis regularly shared his support for his girlfriend, most recently sharing a snap of himself with Caroline on his Instagram stories with the message “Happy Valentine’s” and a heart emoji.