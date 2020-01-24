Caroline Wozniacki breaks down in tears after retirement confirmed at Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki burst into tears after her retirement was confirmed at the Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki played the final match of her career at the Australian Open this morning as her campaign was brought to an end with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 loss against Ons Jabeur.

Wozniacki confirmed ahead of the Australian Open that she would be retiring at the end of the tournament to start a family with her ex-NBA player husband David Lee. And the Dane struggled to contain her emotions when the curtains came down on her illustrious career. “I brought the tissues just in case,” Wozniacki said during her on-court speech. “I am ready for the next chapter and really excited for what’s to come. You may see me around, not on the court but off the court.”

Sweet Caroline played through the Melbourne Arena speakers before Wozniacki was shown a retirement video in which her peers sent good luck messages. The move was reminiscent of the video Andy Murray was shown after his supposed retirement 12 months ago. Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open title in the biggest Grand Slam triumph of her career and she also reached No 1 in the world rankings. “Obviously the achievement I had on the court was amazing,” the 29-year-old reflected. “The support you guys give us is really amazing.

“The support I’ve had from my family and especially my dad who has coached me all these years…” The thoughts of all Wozniacki had been through with her father made her burst into tears once more. She weeped: “I usually don’t cry but these are special memories. It has been a great ride and I really am happy.” Wozniacki’s fate was confirmed as she missed a simple forehand deep into the deciding set.