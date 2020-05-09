Carrie Symonds claps for carers as many spot double…

Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds applauded NHS workers the day after giving birth to a baby boy in hospital, just as a double rainbow emerged during the Clap for Carers.

Ms Symonds said she was also clapping for Captain Tom Moore, the army veteran who has raised £30 million for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden, as he turned 100 years old on Thursday.

In a tweet she said: “Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero Captain Tom Moore a very happy birthday.

“I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too.

“Thank you so, so much!”

Meanwhile a rainbow, which has become the unofficial symbol for the NHS during the pandemic, appeared and was seen by people standing on their doorsteps across the country.

Keith Wall, who took a video of the clapping along with a rainbow in Bourne, Lincolnshire, said: “A great rainbow appeared at 8pm tonight just in time for Clap the Carers.”

Actress Emily Atack tweeted a photo of a rainbow, saying: “Double rainbow this evening just before we clap for our heroes. Unbelievable.”

The Prime Minister “proudly” joined the applause from Downing Street, on his first Thursday back in office after recovering from coronavirus.

Mr Johnson said: “Tonight I proudly clapped outside 10 Downing Street for our fantastic NHS and carers.

“Thank you all for everything you are doing. #ThankYouNHS.”

Senior politicians from Chancellor Rishi Sunak to First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon also stood on their doorsteps to honour the work of the NHS.

Mr Sunak said: “We’re past the peak, it’s Captain Tom’s birthday and we have the best carers of anywhere in the world.

“So much to clap for tonight #ClapForOurCarers.”

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Thank you so much to everyone working hard every day to care for us and keep our essential services going #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS.”

Meanwhile, other households got creative using musical instruments to add to the standing ovation.

Arlene Sloan tweeted a video of her household blasting a didgeridoo and banging drums in the street.