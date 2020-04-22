Case of wine dumped at the monastery where Cardinal Pell will enjoy his first night of freedom

A case of wine has been delivered to the monastery where Cardinal George Pell is expected to spend his first night of freedom after more than a year in jail.

The cheeky delivery at the Kew monastery, just outside of Melbourne, was captured on video by news crews camped outside on Tuesday.

The delivery man, dressed in high vis, a mask and protective gloves, was seen dropping the case on the driveway of the Carmelite Monastery as a nun stormed towards him.

The delivery man can be seen jumping out of the way of the large iron gates as they close upon him.

The video was posted on Twitter by Channel 9 reporter Sam Cucchiara just after 2pm – prompting a tirade by Pell’s detractors.

Cardinal Pell was driven out of Barwon Prison, about 68kms south of Melbourne, just before midday in a three-car convoy.

He had spent 405 days behind bars after being wrongly convicted of the sexual abuse of two choir boys.

The High Court decision overturned an earlier ruling by the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Justice Anne Ferguson, president of the Court of Appeal Justice Chris Maxwell, and Justice Mark Weinberg.

‘Choke on it,’ one person posted under the video.

‘Puke I am so disgusted and sickened by this whole affair and now he gloats,’ another wrote.

George Pell: A courier has just delivered a box of wine to the Monastery in Kew where the former Cardinal is staying @9NewsAUS @9NewsMelb @ACurrentAffair9 pic.twitter.com/3dRjd1GC0B

Cardinal Pell has been widely condemned on social media from all walks of life, including journalists and politicians.

Some of the abuse directed at Cardinal Pell under the wine video went even further.

‘Now i know where he is staying you will get yours pell pay back time,’ one person posted.

‘Hope its a bomb,’ another stated.

‘Send a infected person with #coronavirus around so he can “heal” them! Hopefully he gets the virus and it takes the prick out!’ yet another wrote.

Some believe Cardinal Pell could probably use a good drop of red after months of bread and water.

‘And? What is that a crime now?’ a person responded.

‘If Id just been released from 400 days in isolation, and had my convictions quashed, Id want more than a case of wine,’ another man wrote.