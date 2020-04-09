Catch me if you can! WATCH coronavirus suspect FLEE medics in Russia

A suspected coronavirus patient sparked a frantic chase by medics – in full protective gear – in the Russian city of Arzamas, as the supposed patient sprinted away from a moving ambulance, action-movie style.

The bizarre scene, seemingly lifted from a zombie flick, unfolded on Wednesday, with footage of the pursuit going viral across the Russian-speaking part of the internet. The short clip shows a man being chased by medics wearing white biohazard suits.

Славный город Арзамас, врачи в защитных костюмах играют в догонялки с пациентами с подозрением на “корону”.теперь ты видел всё pic.twitter.com/95AiNylpnp — Mash (@mash_breaking) April 8, 2020

The incident prompted wild speculation, with most netizens suggesting the medics were chasing a coronavirus-stricken man who objected to hospitalization. Apparently impressed with how easily the runner left his pursuers behind, others said he was a local athlete who was simply reluctant to self-isolate.

The mayor of Arzamas set the record straight, however, explaining that the runaway was actually a mentally challenged individual who was suspected of having Covid-19 and was to be tested as a precautionary measure before being transferred to institutional care. He was to be taken to a nearby hospital for tests, but it seems he had other plans.

The brief chase ended with the man being caught and taken to a medical facility. The results of his test are expected on Sunday.

Russia has confirmed more than 8,600 cases of Covid-19, as well as over 60 deaths. While the figures are dwarfed by the numbers in the worst-affected nations, the spread has accelerated over the past few days, with around 1,000 new cases confirmed daily.

