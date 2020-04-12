‘Cats’ Director Accused Of Behaving Miserably With Film’s VFX Crew

Tom Hooper has been accused of behaving miserably with the VFX team of the movie “Cats.” One of the VFX artists who worked on the project has come forward and accused the filmmaker of being horrible to the special effects team of the film.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the insider claimed that there were many errors in the special effects of the movie that had to be rectified. The first trailer of the movie received a lot of backlash because of poor CGI and a lot of people said that it might have been the most bizarre thing that they have ever seen on the screen.

The source also noted that it took a total of six months to produce the first trailer of the movie, meaning they had only four months to finish all the special effects for the whole film.

The crew member did not hold back in using harsh words against Hooper and even called the experience of working on the film “almost slavery.”

“It was pure, almost slavery for us, how much work we put into it with no time, and everything was difficult. We were so rushed on the project that we’d have no time for anything. Six months to do a two-minute trailer and four months to do a film of an hour and a half,” the source said.

The insider also explained that the whole team heard a lot of bad things about the animations and they were continuously told by the people that the effects were not good in the movie.

“So when people say, ‘Oh, the effects were not good,’ or ‘The animation is not good,’ or anything, that is not our fault. We have no time,” the crew member said.

“Cats” was one of the biggest box office flops of 2019. The movie got panned by the critics as well as the audiences. Made on a production budget of $95 million, the film only earned $73 million worldwide.

Last month, the movie was named the “worst film of 2019” at the Golden Raspberry Awards. The movie won six awards at the Razzies. The movie, based on the stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber, revolves around a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

The film, starring Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Hudson in pivotal roles, currently has a score of 20% on review site Rotten Tomatoes.