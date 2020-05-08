Cattle station worker is jailed for bribing girls with cigarettes and molesting them as they slept

24 SHARES Share Tweet

A cattle station worker who molested kids while they slept and bribed others for sex with cigarettes has been convicted over a series of child sex offences.

Laurie Yeeda, 52, will go to jail for nine and a half years after pleading guilty to raping and abusing four children in West Australia’s East Kimberley region.

Judge Gillian Braddock found Yeeda had used his authority to overpower the children as young as 10 between 1994 and 2017.

‘There was a pronounced power imbalance between the victim and the offender,’ Judge Braddock said during the sentencing at the Perth District Court on Monday, reported ABC News.

‘You set this up so that these children were with you, alone or you crept up on them when they were sleeping in bed, and you did to them what you thought you would enjoy, [with] no regard for them at all.’

Yeeda, 52, appeared by video link for the sentencing hearing from Kununurra Courthouse on Monday after pleading guilty to the 16 charges in November.

The charges included multiple counts or rape and indecent dealings against four victims aged between 10 and 15.

Judge Braddock said the charges were ‘extraordinarily serious.’

The court heard he had preyed on victims while they were asleep or after arranging to be alone with them.

He had also tried to bribe one victim with cigarettes.

Prosecutor Caja Polglase said there were also a significant age difference between Yeeda and his victims, and the offending demonstrated a serious breach of trust.

Victim impact statements read out during court proceedings revealed the children were still coming to terms with the trauma years later.

The court heard Yeeda’s family was well known across the cattle industry, with the accused and his brother heavily connected to the Lamboo Cattle station west of Halls Creek.

The accused has spent a large part of his life working in the industry across the Northern Territory and in Western Australia’s Kimberley region.

Defence Laywer Ben White urged the judge to consider mitigating circumstances surrounding Yeeda’s upbringing when it came to determining the sentence.

Mr White told the court his client had been exposed to alcohol abuse and domestic violence from his childhood.

He also urged Judge Braddock to consider the life expectancy of Aboriginal Australians when determining the sentence.

He has been sentenced to nine and a half years in jail, and will be eligible for parole after seven and a half years.