CCTV shows British man pick up Thai prostitute ‘before having drug-fuelled sex then killing her

Chilling CCTV footage has emerged of a British man picking up a Thai prostitute hours before they engaged in a drug-fuelled sex session which ended with him allegedly killing her with a snooker cue and machete.

Police took Neil Henry Elliott, 46, from Northern Ireland, on a public parade in handcuffs today, to point at the spot where he collected the woman, named Onn, and drove her away on his motorbike on Wednesday night.

He was barefooted and wearing handcuffs, a surgical mask and a blue sports t-shirt.

The motorcycle fanatic – who had pictures on his chat messaging app Line working for the Kawasaki Racing Team – has allegedly confessed to killing the sex worker.

Leading the investigation, Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said today (May 1): ”We are checking cameras and have ordered investigations across the area to identify the victim.

‘We know from CCTV that the suspect picked her up at 9.13pm and took her back to his house where he killed her.

‘If anybody has information about who she is they must tell the police immediately.’

Police checked cameras from a building across the road that appear to show Elliott chatting with the woman aged between 35 and 40 for around two minutes before riding away with her on the back of a motorcycle.

She is wearing a short dress and trainers while a second sex worker stands alongside her before turning away.

Cops are still trying to identify the woman after she was found dead in Elliott’s home in notorious ‘Sin City’ resort of Pattaya, eastern Thailand, yesterday. Officers said she did not have any identification with her.

Elliot, from Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, allegedly admitted to police that he picked up the woman from the red-light street Soi Buakhao, a road packed with bars, strip clubs and massage parlours, before they returned to his single-story home.

They then allegedly took Ya ba – a powerful form of methamphetamine – and had sex.

Police allege that Elliot battered Onn with a wooden snooker cue until the butt broke before slashing her with a 60cm long machete on the wrists and neck, police claim.

He then allegedly left the building and crashed his motorcycle before paramedics who treated him alerted police. They went to the home and found Onn’s dead body in the bathroom.

Pictures from the property yesterday afternoon show the broken snooker queue on the blood-covered ground and the machete on the covered snooker table. A large Northern Ireland flag was hanging at the entrance to Elliot’s single-storey property and police confirmed he was from the country.

Elliotwas immediately arrested on suspicion of murder. He was handcuffed and hauled into a police pick-up truck before being driven away to the station for questioning.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong said Onn, the murdered prostitute, was between 35 and 40 years old.

He said: ‘We found the victim in the bathroom. She had stab wounds on her neck and on her right wrist.

‘The suspect he met her on Soi Buakhao and took her home. He said they both used drugs which lead to chaos and he attacked her until she was dead.

‘Initially, we have not found his identification documents yet but he has admitted his crime.

‘He will be remanded at the station for interrogation while the officers will search his house thoroughly again.

Pattaya, on Thailand’s eastern seaboard, is best known for its notorious round-the-clock sex industry and is popular with British tourist and expats.

Police officers picked up Elliott on a nearby street after he left the property and crashed a motorcycle.

He reportedly told officers that he had killed a woman and was taken back to the house where they found the dead woman in a bathroom.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said the officers have detained Elliott after he admitted the crime.

