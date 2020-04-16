CEE MARKETS-Hungary’s forint leads gains as markets…

By Anita Komuves BUDAPEST, April 6 – Central European stock indexes and currencies firmed on Monday, with the Hungarian forint leading gains, as a slowdown in the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood in major markets around the world. The forint gained more than 1% and was trading at 363.65 versus the euro, while Budapest’s stock index was up 1.8%, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban was set to announce details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package. “Investors seem to be waiting for a miracle, and that strengthens the forint,” an FX trader in Budapest said. “However, we do not yet know if these measures will have the desired long-term effect and help the economy.” A few details of the measures, amounting to between 18% and 22% of Hungary’s GDP, were announced by Orban’s chief of staff on Saturday. Gergely Gulyas said the government had created a $2 billion special fund to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, which will include contributions from banks and foreign retailers. Domestic banks will be expected to pay 55 billion forints ($163 million) into the fund this year, with multinational retailers adding 36 billion. The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the euro on a number of factors including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus. It regained some strength after the central bank on Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an implicit rate hike. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty was up 0.35% at 4.563 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu was stable. Stock indexes were up across the region. Warsaw outperformed with a near 3% advance. The Czech crown gained 0.51% and equities were up 1.7% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases. Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying demand is still strong for the country’s paper on secondary markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets. The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and treasury bills in primary auctions in the past few weeks and has also been selling some in the secondary market. The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between 2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1010 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.6600 27.8000 +0.51% -8.05% crown Hungary 363.6500 367.8000 +1.14% -8.94% forint Polish 4.5630 4.5790 +0.35% -6.72% zloty Romanian 4.8295 4.8310 +0.03% -0.85% leu Croatian 7.6266 7.6305 +0.05% -2.38% kuna Serbian 117.5200 117.5200 +0.00% +0.04% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 787.44 774.3400 +1.69% -29.42% Budapest 32833.13 32265.92 +1.76% -28.75% Warsaw 1550.33 1506.48 +2.91% -27.89% Bucharest 7663.22 7525.60 +1.83% -23.19% Ljubljana 737.25 716.62 +2.88% -20.37% Zagreb 1557.70 1504.98 +3.50% -22.79% Belgrade <.BELEX15 648.31 645.32 +0.46% -19.13% > Sofia 428.34 423.34 +1.18% -24.61% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.0180 0.0540 +167bps +5bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.1380 -0.0590 +174bps -7bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.4910 0.0770 +191bps +6bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.9850 -0.0940 +164bps -10bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.3440 0.0520 +194bps +4bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.7010 0.0000 +212bps -2bps R> FORWARD 3×6 6×9 9×12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.35 0.37 0.43 1.01 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 1.09 1.02 1.12 0.92 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.54 0.42 0.38 1.17 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Holmes )