Celebrity Couples Who Donated $1M Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has brought out a more generous side in some celebrities. While many are practicing social distancing and avoiding leaving their homes, some are also making large donations online to charities working on coronavirus relief efforts.

Below are three celebrity couples who have pledged to donate $1 million or provide other relief efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds and former “Gossip Girl” queen Blake Lively, are putting their combined wealth to a cause they believe in. Reynolds confirmed in a tweet Monday that he and Lively would be donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, the latter a nod to Reynolds’s home country, Entertainment Weekly reported.

It wouldn’t be a Reynolds tweet if he didn’t find a way to troll someone. So, of course, in his urging for fans to take care of those who are isolated, he added a fake number for his former “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” co-star Hugh Jackman in his NSFW post.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Talk show host Kelly Ripa of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” and her husband, Mark Consuelos of “Riverdale” fame, has agreed to donate $1 million to the relief efforts as well. A portion of the money will go toward the purchase of new ventilators in New York City, one of the places hit hardest by COVID-19, and another portion will go to the homeless women and children’s shelter Win, People reported.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

While it has not been disclosed how much money singer Ciara and NFL Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson spent in donations, the couple has provided assistance to the coronavirus relief efforts. Billboard reported that on Tuesday, the celebrity pair revealed they would be donating one million meals to Food Lifeline, an organization in Seattle that provides meals to starving families.

Other celebrities that have also agreed to donate to coronavirus relief efforts include but are not limited to, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Amy Adams, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, and Jimmy Fallon.