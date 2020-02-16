Celtic team news: Predicted 3-5-2 line up vs Clyde – Four changes as Lennon goes strong

Celtic take on League One side Clyde in the Scottish Cup fifth round and Express Sport is the place to be for the latest team news.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists he is not taking the threat posed by Clyde lightly despite the League One club being massive outsiders in their showdown with the Scottish Cup holders. The Hoops booked their place in the fifth round by beating Partick Thistle but fans shouldn’t be expecting wholesale changes for the trip to the Broadwood Stadium.

“Our win against Motherwell was a great performance against difficult opposition,” Lennon said. “We negotiated it brilliantly and the football was superb. The goals were magnificent and I’m delighted with how we’re playing at the minute. “Against Clyde this Sunday, we’ll make a few changes for sure. We don’t want to overdo it, but there are a few players bubbling under. Ryan Christie could do with a game, Elyounoussi could use some time on the pitch as well, but we’ll still field a strong team. “At the moment, we’re just concentrating on ourselves, and the motivation and incentives are strong. We’re keeping calm and taking each game on its own merits.” Lennon will come face-to-face with namesake Danny Lennon as his side travel north east of Glasgow and continue their quest to remain the dominant force in Scottish football.

The northern Irishman has a great deal of respect for the Clyde manager and insists his team need to be on their guard this afternoon. “Danny Lennon is a football man, he’s technically astute and will come with a game-plan,” Lennon said. “We’ll be wary. We’re not going to take it lightly. “We’re the cup holders and we want to defend the trophy vigorously. We’ve got to make sure we’re focused, profession and do everything we can to get to the next round.” Fraser Forster is expected to continue in goal for Celtic against Clyde, with Scott Bain available to come off the bench if required. Jozo Simunovic should partner Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer in a three-man defence as Lennon carries on deploying his 3-5-2 formation.

James Forrest has excelled at right wing-back with Jeremie Frimpong on the sidelines and Moritz Bauer is unlikely to displace him. Greg Taylor impressed against Motherwell but Jonny Hayes is likely to get the nod over Boli Bolingoli and replace the Scotsman on the left flank. Lennon could hand Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic starts in midfield, with the pair playing either side of captain Scott Brown. Mohamed Elyounoussi might have to settle for place among the substitutes, with Patryk Klimala expected to parter Odsonne Edouard up front. Celtic predicted line up vs Clyde – Scottish Cup Forster; Forrest, Simunovic, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes; Rogic, Brown, Christie; Klimala, Edouard

