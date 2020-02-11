Celtic team news: Predicted 3-5-2 line up vs Motherwell – Lennon gives double injury boost

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has given a positive injury update ahead of the Hoops’ Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell at Fir Park (7.45pm).

Celtic predicted line-up vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon is set to welcome two key first-team players back from injury when Celtic face Motherwell this evening. The Hoops manager is dealing with an extensive injury list so will be buoyed by the return of both Mohamed Elyounousi and Jozo Simunovic this week.

However, Lennon confirmed that Johnny Hayes is a out after the versatile winger limped off during the 4-1 win over Hamilton on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin), Nir Bitton (knock) and Mikey Johnston (knee) all remain sidelined as they continue their recovery from injury. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lennon said: ”We’re just looking at Johnny Hayes, he’s got a bit of a stiff calf so he’ll be monitored “Apart from that everyone else is OK. Elyounoussi and Simunovic are back in the squad.” Why Christian Atsu rejected Celtic transfer despite Newcastle accepting late loan bid

Elyounoussi has been out since November while Simunovic has been plagued by fitness issues all season, so the pair are unlikely to be risked from the off. Instead, Lennon is likely to field a very similar starting XI to the one that fought back from a goal down last time out. The Celtic boss has opted for a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks and could continue to do so here, with Fraser Forster protected by three central defenders. Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien are expected to start, while Lennon has a big decision to make regarding the final spot in his rearguard. Celtic boss Neil Lennon stance on Victor Wanyama transfer after Tottenham talks

Boli Mbombo Bolingoli and Mortiz Bauer are both available but youngster Stephen Walsh could retain his starting berth after impressing on his debut at the weekend. James Forrest looks like the natural choice at right wing-back while Greg Taylor is favourite to operate on the other flank, although Bolingoli’s return will threaten his long-term prospects. Scott Brown and Callum McGregor are almost certain picks in central midfield while Ryan Christie is in contention to replace Olivier Ntcham for the final spot. The 24-year-old shone off the bench against Hamilton to stake his claim for a start, while Tom Rogic will also hope to get some minutes under his belt.

Lennon is set to field two strikers in the form of Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths, with Edouard having score twice at the weekend to take his tally up to 22 in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Griffiths is available after being cleared of any retrospective action by the SFA this week following a clash with Sam Woods on Sunday. The Celtic ace appeared to put his foot in the midriff of his opponent, but Lennon feels the incident was innocuous. “I saw it and there was no malice in it,” Lennon said. “What disappointed me was him pushing the player after it.

“We’re huge on discipline and tram discipline so I had a quiet word with him about it. “In terms of the stamp, there was no malice or intent in that at all so I would be bewildered if anything came from it. “His leg was trapped and he was trying to get up, and I’m not sure how much contact he even made with the player. “I’ve not seen any replays but I know from where I was, from a footballing point of view, it’s like he’s trying to get up rather than lift his leg and put it down on the player.”

Celtic predicted line-up vs Motherwell – Scottish Premiership Forster; Jullien, Ajer, Welsh; Forrest, Brown, Christie, McGregor, Taylor; Edouard, Griffiths

