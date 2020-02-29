Chalon-sur-Saône | CORONAVIRUS – A Chalonnais general practitioner humorously expresses his bitterness on the management of the crisis by the State Info Chalon News from Info Chalon

Addressing the Ministry of Health and the State, he delivers “they don’t really know how we live downstairs”. Even if he refuses to succumb to panic, he points out the inconsistencies and the state’s unpreparedness for the pandemic.

It was the visit of one of his 73-year-old patients who prompted him to contact info-chalon.com and to express his feelings about how the situation is being handled. “A 73-year-old patient I know well, who has just had surgery this week in Lyon. He calls me around 7:30 p.m. to tell me that he is not doing well. And there in the waiting room I find him in bad shape with his wife next to him. He starts to cough (it was not planned in the news he gave me on the phone). He has a fever of 38.5 ° C. I’m going look for a surgeon’s mask to give him: the box is empty! We have more! I quickly ask him in a corner because there are still other patients in the waiting room “.

Whispering, the patient awkwardly reveals to him that he had taken the Milan / Macon on February 20 with 4 hours on the train, “Ah there that changes everything! We put ourselves in a corner. I go back to the waiting room to tell them to leave, everyone understands, besides they all looked at him in the corner with his cough and his flu head, a nice little spurt of Allo sparrow on the 15th !! 1/2 h later the cosmonauts arrive, cap / protective glasses / blouse / on blouse / FFP2 mask. I was in my little blue sweater, my presbyopic glasses and my stethoscope. And there … the sentence of the evening !!! “But you did not put on masks !!! Me to answer “Well we don’t have one !!! “There they looked at me as if I was completely unconscious (which is not completely wrong)”.

“They put the patient on the space shuttle. And there we wait 1 hour for contact with the infectious diseases specialist at the CHU in the parking lot. This is the procedure. !!! .. The procedure is long. I call the 15 and I ask … what about me? You test it when the patient? “Tomorrow, result tomorrow evening” And what do I do while waiting? I isolate myself? I go back to sleep with my wife? I disinfect the waiting room , my cabinet how? “ventilate well for 1 hour by putting ventilation thoroughly” “Uh I have no ventilation” “good Bein ventilate” “Ok and my wife, I sleep with or not”

There he laughed, me too but that did not solve the problem, I said to myself, I will go to sleep at Pierre’s and we will drink rum. I call Pierre for help Bon Pierre was not there. When it does not want, it does not want and after an hour the infectiologist calls back and tells me that the patient traveled on the 20th, 48 hours before the official epidemic, so “we leave it to you” it is surely a “Little virus”

And suddenly he did not pay the consultation !!! 10 p.m. I come home with my little blue sweater. I am on call all weekend.

When I got home, my wife looked at me a bit askance “And you still don’t have a mask?” “

The impression that we are facing a Maginot Line just as effective as the previous one

Questioned by info-chalon.com, the Chalonnais general practitioner does not intend to add an additional piece in the panic which seizes a certain number of French people facing Coronavirus, but for all that, he is surprised, “I thought in good faith to an organization worthy of the name in the 6th world economic power “. Comparing the Covid 19 to the winter flu is stupid both in substance and in form, “the doctors are vaccinated, the patients too, we know how to cope with the flu. In this case, the population is a virgin in front of the Covid 19 “Even if the doctor stresses that” 90% of people who will be victims will probably have nothing more than flu symptoms “. “There is still a total lack of foresight in the management by the public authorities and the general practitioners are very angry. The state does not know what we are living below” he underlines before recalling that “general practitioners provide 400 million annual consultations against 21 million for emergencies. If the general practitioners are not there, the hospital which is already suffering, will no longer function. The public hospital will also be unable to manage the situation There is a real feeling of loneliness on our part “, while surgeon masks are planned to be delivered soon, masks unable to protect general practitioners” who provide around thirty consultations / day “or even pharmacists “who treat 300 patients / day on average”. When will there be FFP2 masks? There is the big question, all the more so since already 7 liberal doctors were excluded from the care system including 2 infected by the coronavirus.

Laurent Guillaumé

As a reminder

Are you coming back from a trip?

Check on the website of the Ministry of Solidarity and Health (solidarités-santé.gouv.fr) if your provenance is included in the list of risk areas. As of February 29, 2020, this list includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, South Korea, the regions of Lombardy and Veneto in Italy, as well as Iran (list subject to change from day to day).

During the 14 days following the return:

monitor your temperature twice a day,

watch for the appearance of respiratory infection symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing …),

wear a surgical mask when you are in front of another person and when you have to go out,

wash your hands regularly or use a hydro-alcoholic solution,

avoid contact with frail people (pregnant women, the chronically ill, the elderly, etc.),

avoid frequenting places where there are fragile people (hospitals, maternity hospitals, accommodation structures for the elderly, etc.),

avoid any non-essential outing (large gatherings, restaurants, cinema, etc.),

workers / students: wherever possible, favor teleworking and avoid close contact (meetings, elevators, canteen, etc.),

children, middle school students, high school students should not be sent to nursery, school, college or high school, given the difficulty in wearing a mask all day,

In case of signs of respiratory infection (fever or feeling of fever, cough, difficulty breathing) within 14 days of returning from an area where the virus is circulating:

contact the Samu (15) reporting your symptoms and your recent stay,

avoid contact with those around you and keep your mask,

do not go to your doctor or to the emergency room, to avoid any possible contamination.

In all cases and for all

Simple measures can be applied to limit contamination, both to protect yourself and to protect the most fragile and vulnerable:

wash your hands several times a day with soap or use a hydro-alcoholic solution,

when you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with your sleeve or a disposable tissue. However, wearing a mask is not compulsory for people who are not ill and who have not traveled,

if you have flu-like symptoms, call 15.

The Ministry of Solidarity and Health has set up a hotline to answer all your questions about the Coronavirus. Call 0800 130 000 (free call, accessible 7 days a week, 24 hours a day). In case of fever, cough, difficulty breathing, when returning from countries affected by the virus, dial 15 directly.